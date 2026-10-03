Rest of Longchamp Saturday review as Amy Murphy wins with Jabracadabra

A review of the rest of the action from ParisLongchamp on Saturday.

Jab lands for Murphy in Prix Chaudenay Amy Murphy kicked off Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe weekend in style by landing the opening Group 2 Qatar Prix Chaudenay at Longchamp on Saturday with Jabracadabra. The British trainer relocated to Chantilly in France last year and achieved her target of 35 winners for the year in the week, while she couldn't have asked for a better start to the biggest meeting in the French calendar. As hot favourite Pierre Bonnard struggled to make inroads on the leaders after being held up, Jabracadabra (9/1) hit the front under Ebbe Verhestraeten and was kept up to his work for a two-length success. Verhestraeten only lost his claim last week and he gave the son of Cracksman a great ride, with Space Waltz (11/4) chasing him home in second and Winday (25/1) third for Emmet Mullins. The disappointing 6/5 favourite Pierre Bonnard could only manage a laboured sixth.

Joy for the @almracing team! 🥳



On his first try at the trip, Jabracadabra strikes in the Qatar Prix Chaudenay... pic.twitter.com/FWvNbEgyZe — At The Races (@AtTheRaces) October 3, 2026

Murphy said: "I'm gutted that one of his main owners, Kevin Freeman, is not here and Matt Coleman who sourced him; gutted those two are missing. Matt's at Book 1 at Tattersalls on the ground for next week. Just unbelievable. "What a performance. What a ride from Ebbe [Verhestraeten]. We walked out there together and I said 'just remember you can do this'. He's a young jockey, he only lost his claim last week and he gave him a fantastic ride so kudos to him. All my team are here which is fabulous, that was great. The champagne is firmly open from about 10 minutes from now! "Halfway down the back I was thinking they're going too slow for Victoire Magique so I was thinking let's inject some pace, then I saw Jabra travelling sweetly behind him. He couldn't have done more and I'm very proud of him. He started his year off in a maiden at Le Mans so to be here on Arc weekend is fabulous so well done to him and well done to the team."

Wimbledon Hawkeye a smash hit in Dollar Wimbledon Hawkeye (5/2) continued his great form since moving to George Scott's in the Group 2 Qatar Prix Dollar. The four-year-old has improved since making the switch from James Owen's and after winning at Deauville and finishing a nose second in the Group 1 Royal Bahrain Irish Champion Stakes at Leopardstown last time he bounced back with another victory in France. As Zaydann hit the front on the rail inside the final quarter mile, Wimbledon Hawkeye made his challenge down the centre under Christophe Soumillon to reel in the 13/2 chance and win going away by half a length.

Wimbledon Hawkeye! ❤️🤍@GScottracing's charge triumphs in the Group 2 Qatar Prix Dollar, defeating Zaydann... pic.twitter.com/MDJBwNvk6U — At The Races (@AtTheRaces) October 3, 2026

Scott said: "It was a great performance. He travelled into the race brilliantly and swung away although the ground is a bit tacky for him. Delighted with the horse and what a horse he is. "He's a very high class horse. He's on the right trajectory. Got the tactics perfect as well. We wanted to be ahead of the favourite and try and get him to come pass us and he couldn't so it was very exciting. Great to provide a horse like this for Sheikh Nasser." Paddy Power cut Wimbledon Hawkeye to 8/1 from 12s for the Champion Stakes at Ascot, but Scott indicated it would be the Bahrain International next for the winner.