A field of 16 will go to post for Sunday's Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe at ParisLongchamp.
There were no defectors at the final declaration stage on Thursday morning, meaning Daryz goes to post a warm favourite to repeat his 2025 success in the race ahead of the draw being announced at 21:30 BST tonight.
He is one of two runners for trainer Francis-Henri Graffard who also saddles Varandir.
Aidan O'Brien runs three with Diamond Necklace, Minnie Hauk and Benvenuto Cellini all lining up alongside his son Joseph's Betfred Oaks heroine Thundering On.
Maltese Cross is second favourite for William Haggas following his wins in the Grand Prix de Paris and Sky Bet Great Voltigeur Stakes, while King George heroine Kalpana is another big British player for Andrew Balding and Juddmonte.
Oisin Murphy rides Betfred Coronation Cup winner Bay City Roller for George Scott, with James Doyle aboard John and Thady Gosden's Friendly Soul who received a free supplementary entry into the race after winning the Prix Vermeille.
There are two Japanese-trained challengers, namely Meisho Tabaru and Admire Terra, who are both outsiders.
Latest Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe betting:
Paddy Power & Sky Bet: 7/4 Daryz, 4 Maltese Cross, 7 Diamond Necklace, Kalpana, 9 Thundering On, 10 Varandir, 16 Bay City Roller, 20 Benvenuto Cellini, Friendly Soul, Minnie Hauk, 33 Meisho Tabaru, Saddadd, 40 Admire Terra, 66 Arrow Eagle, 100 Bright Light, 150 Chestnut Rocket
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