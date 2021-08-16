Twelve times champion trainer Paul Nicholls unleashed a promising juvenile hurdler, namely Magistrato, at Chepstow earlier this month. That gelding started his career in France and compatriot MATTERHORN is another three year old to look out for in the coming weeks. Third on his hurdles debut at Auteuil in April, he would have finished much closer but for a bad mistake late on. Beaten eleven lengths, the winner has followed up in Listed and Grade 3 hurdles subsequently. Reported to have settled in well since arriving in Somerset, he is owned by Johnny De La Hey and is held in high regard. It is hoped he can develop into a similar type to Grade 1 winning Monmiral who was unbeaten in four starts last season.

Gordon Elliott has won the Cheltenham Festival bumper twice and was responsible for last season’s winner Sir Gerhard for much of the campaign, too. The same event will hopefully feature on AMERICAN MIKE ’s programme next spring having joined the triple Grand National winning trainer in April. A twenty lengths scorer of his only Irish point when under the guidance of Sean Doyle, the Mahler gelding was acquired on behalf of Noel and Valerie Moran for £195,000 less than fortnight later. The four year old is likely to make his Rules debut in a bumper at Down Royal on Saturday. Elliott has won seven of the last eight renewals of that race, including with the aforementioned Sir Gerhard twelve months ago.

The 157 rated hurdler Goshen provided Gary Moore with Grade 2 success last winter. The five year old is by Authorized and the 2007 Epsom Derby winner is also responsible for stablemate SHALLWEHAVEONEMORE. Bought for €7,000 as a yearling, the four year old didn’t surprise his trainer when making a winning start to his career in a bumper at Kempton in March. Given a confident ride by Josh Moore, he made smooth headway before stretching clear to win hard held by four and a half lengths from the highly regarded Walking On Air. He is set to make his hurdles debut at Ascot (30th October) in the same two miles novice which My Tent Or Yours (2012) and Altior (2015) won en route to bigger and better things.

Bought for £40,000 as a three year old, the unbeaten SOFT RISK has been given plenty of time to develop by Nicky Richards. The My Risk gelding made a lasting impression when winning an Ayr bumper in May by nine lengths. Brian Hughes barely moved a muscle as the five year old sauntered clear of his seven opponents. Time will tell what the form amounts to – the third has won since and the sixth is well regarded – but he couldn’t have won any easier. The former champion jockey is very keen on his prospects this term and, having spoken to his owner James Westoll at Carlisle last week, his hurdles bow is imminent having schooled well.

Rich Ricci is understandably excited about the prospect of unleashing his latest French recruit VAUBAN over eight flights of hurdles. The Galiway gelding plied his trade on the Flat in his native country under the tutelage of Philippe Decouz winning two of his four outings. Having performed creditably in defeat at Longchamp and Chantilly, he shed his maiden tag at Lyon in June when beating six opponents by upwards of four and a half lengths. Better was still to come next time as he overcame traffic problems to win a Listed contest over twelve furlongs at Vichy a month later. Bought privately during the summer, he has reportedly taken a shine to his new vocation and his connections harbour high hopes he will develop into a leading player in the Triumph Hurdle.

Mark Howard, author of One Jump Ahead & Racing TV.

