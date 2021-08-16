IT'S GOOD TO LAUGH (Jennie Candlish)

He was a good Flat horse, winning a couple of races, and went to Perth for a novice hurdle and ended up dead-heating for first with a good horse of Nigel Twiston-Davies' who had been fifth in the Champion Bumper at Cheltenham (Super Six).

Then he went to Hexham the other day and although he didn't beat a lot, you'd be impressed with the way he did it. He was was keen and probably pulled too hard but still went away and won by 10 lengths on the bridle.

He'll probably go and win another novice and then we can step him into Graded company after that - he's a horse we're all looking forward to. His jumping has just got to get a little bit better but when it does he'll be really nice.

CHEDDLETON (Jennie Candlish)

He's another one of Jennie's I like, he won two novice chases last year, winning really well at Carlisle and then at Haydock, beating a lot of nice horses along the way.

We ran him in the Kingmaker at Warwick and he was third behind Allmankind. I knew that wasn't him that day, I thought he'd be second but he never travelled and he's usually such a strong traveller. We got him back and he had a little niggly issue.

He'll start of at Carlisle in the Colin Parker there, or the two-mile race there for second season chasers. And he's a nice horse going forward. He's a big, strong horse.