Jumps jockey Sean Quinlan provides his five to follow including a northern-based novice chaser he hopes could be good enough to mix with the best down south.
He was a good Flat horse, winning a couple of races, and went to Perth for a novice hurdle and ended up dead-heating for first with a good horse of Nigel Twiston-Davies' who had been fifth in the Champion Bumper at Cheltenham (Super Six).
Then he went to Hexham the other day and although he didn't beat a lot, you'd be impressed with the way he did it. He was was keen and probably pulled too hard but still went away and won by 10 lengths on the bridle.
He'll probably go and win another novice and then we can step him into Graded company after that - he's a horse we're all looking forward to. His jumping has just got to get a little bit better but when it does he'll be really nice.
He's another one of Jennie's I like, he won two novice chases last year, winning really well at Carlisle and then at Haydock, beating a lot of nice horses along the way.
We ran him in the Kingmaker at Warwick and he was third behind Allmankind. I knew that wasn't him that day, I thought he'd be second but he never travelled and he's usually such a strong traveller. We got him back and he had a little niggly issue.
He'll start of at Carlisle in the Colin Parker there, or the two-mile race there for second season chasers. And he's a nice horse going forward. He's a big, strong horse.
I was in at Nicky's last week schooling and he was nice. He won his novice hurdles last year and we've schooled him over fences this year.
He's one owned by the late Trevor Hemmings and he jumps a fence really well. He was a bit of a baby last year so it's systems go this time around - he's definitely one to keep an eye on. Nicky likes getting a run or two under their belt but I think he'll fancy going down and taking on the big boys in the south if he's good enough.
He's with Nicky as well and he finished third in a bumper for ex-point horses. I actually rode him in a bit of work at Ayr racecourse the other day and he gave me all the right signs.
He's one for handicaps. He loves soft ground and Nicky says he's in really good form.
You'll probably see him back at Haydock on soft ground in the winter and he's one to keep track of too.