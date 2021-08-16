He won two bumpers last season and will start in a maiden hurdle. He's a horse who shows me plenty, he's a very sharp type and he could end up being a really smart novice hurdler.

He's a bumper winner having won at Wincanton first time out last year, and he's always shown me plenty at home. We'll start off in a maiden hurdle and will start off at Cheltenham this week. Hopefully he's a horse who can go up through the ranks.

DUKE OF ROCKINGHAM

He'd probably be my dark horse for the year, at this stage anyway. He came back from Newbury all wrong after running in a bumper on debut last season. His work's been very good and he's showing plenty. He'll have a run in a bumper before probably going jumping.

CHAMPAGNESUPEROVER

Hopefully he could be a smart novice chaser as I don't think he was right all last year and was still able to compete at a reasonable level. He jumps very well and he's a horse to really look forward to.

GUNSIGHT RIDGE

He didn't do quite as well over hurdles as I thought he might have done but will go over fences and I think he's a potentially well-handicapped horse. He jumps well and he's a horse who does everything very easily.

ALLAVINA

She won three novice hurdles last year and could be a good mare to go jumping fences this year. She looks well capable of picking up some black type.