Trainer Olly Murphy
Olly Murphy: Horses to Follow including Champagnesuperover and Washington

By Oli Bell
09:22 · THU October 21, 2021

Top trainer Olly Murphy speaks to Oli Bell to reveal his horses to follow this winter campaign.

GO DANTE

He's a bumper winner having won at Wincanton first time out last year, and he's always shown me plenty at home. We'll start off in a maiden hurdle and will start off at Cheltenham this week. Hopefully he's a horse who can go up through the ranks.

WASHINGTON

He won two bumpers last season and will start in a maiden hurdle. He's a horse who shows me plenty, he's a very sharp type and he could end up being a really smart novice hurdler.

Timeform Horses To Follow: 2021/22 National Hunt Season Preview

DUKE OF ROCKINGHAM

He'd probably be my dark horse for the year, at this stage anyway. He came back from Newbury all wrong after running in a bumper on debut last season. His work's been very good and he's showing plenty. He'll have a run in a bumper before probably going jumping.

CHAMPAGNESUPEROVER

Hopefully he could be a smart novice chaser as I don't think he was right all last year and was still able to compete at a reasonable level. He jumps very well and he's a horse to really look forward to.

GUNSIGHT RIDGE

He didn't do quite as well over hurdles as I thought he might have done but will go over fences and I think he's a potentially well-handicapped horse. He jumps well and he's a horse who does everything very easily.

ALLAVINA

She won three novice hurdles last year and could be a good mare to go jumping fences this year. She looks well capable of picking up some black type.

