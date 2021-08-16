Leading jockey Gavin Sheehan gave us the handful of horses he's most exciting about riding through the 2021-22 National Hunt season.
Click here for full profile and to add to My Stable
He won his bumper first time out at Hexham and won a maiden hurdle at Fontwell in March.
He’s got entries at Carlisle and Newton Abbot this Thursday and he’s been jumping really well. He’s a very promising young horse.
Click here for full profile and to add to My Stable
He had a relatively poor season last year but I really hope he’s going to bounce back from that.
I went to sit on him the other day and he seems better, mentally he looks sharper and physically looks stronger too.
He’s still a novice over fences and I’d say he’ll go back chasing after switching to hurdles again towards the end of last season.
Click here for full profile and to add to My Stable
Brave Kingdom is by the same sire as Bravemansgame. He won a maiden bumper at Fontwell in late-February and looks a really nice young horse for Harry.
He seems a very exciting prospect and will probably be better again next year but he feels all there and should have a good season in novice hurdles.
Click here for full profile and to add to My Stable
He’s a very nice horse and it was obviously very unfortunate he fell at the first in the two-runner race at Wetherby the other day.
He’s a French horse and it was his first time out for Jamie but hopefully he’ll come on for that experience as he’s a lovely type of horse.
Click here for full profile and to add to My Stable
He’s one for Venetia Williams who wasn’t jumping brilliantly and even when he won by nine lengths at Chepstow he jump all that well, but he’s got an engine.
His form stacks up as the horse he beat when on to win well at Sandown.
If he jumps fences well, and I can see him giving them just a little bit more respect than the hurdles, he could be really useful.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.