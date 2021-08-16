Leading jockey Gavin Sheehan gave us the handful of horses he's most exciting about riding through the 2021-22 National Hunt season.

SAMBEZI (Oliver Signy) Click here for full profile and to add to My Stable He won his bumper first time out at Hexham and won a maiden hurdle at Fontwell in March. He’s got entries at Carlisle and Newton Abbot this Thursday and he’s been jumping really well. He’s a very promising young horse.

EMITOM (Warren Greatrex) Click here for full profile and to add to My Stable He had a relatively poor season last year but I really hope he’s going to bounce back from that. I went to sit on him the other day and he seems better, mentally he looks sharper and physically looks stronger too. He’s still a novice over fences and I’d say he’ll go back chasing after switching to hurdles again towards the end of last season.

BRAVE KINGDOM (Harry Whittington) Click here for full profile and to add to My Stable Brave Kingdom is by the same sire as Bravemansgame. He won a maiden bumper at Fontwell in late-February and looks a really nice young horse for Harry. He seems a very exciting prospect and will probably be better again next year but he feels all there and should have a good season in novice hurdles.

HARDY DU SEUIL (Jamie Snowden) Click here for full profile and to add to My Stable He’s a very nice horse and it was obviously very unfortunate he fell at the first in the two-runner race at Wetherby the other day. He’s a French horse and it was his first time out for Jamie but hopefully he’ll come on for that experience as he’s a lovely type of horse.

