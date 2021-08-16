He ran five times for me last season, showing a really good attitude. He didn't win but he ran in some good races like the Lanzarote and unfortunately fell when he was fancied at Newbury. The idea is to go chasing this season and off his mark (122) I think he's nicely weighted to go well this season. He's another who is likely to get three miles but may start over shorter.

He had two runs for me last season, winning quite impressively at Fakenham and then finishing a good fourth in the Listed bumper at Newbury. The ground wasn't soft enough and he might have gone close if it had been softer. He'll go hurdling and he has a couple of options at the weekend. As long as we continue to have some rain he'll get started around two and a half miles, though he will get three miles.

KICKSAFTERSIX

He had one run for me last year and has made his reappearance at Worcester. He's by Scorpion which might not be everyone's cup of tea but I've done quite well with a few, most notably The Nipper who was a good mare. He typically behaved well until we went to leg Gavin (Sheehan) up at Exeter then tried to knock us all flying. Gavin was sympathetic and he ran well to finish fifth. His Worcester run was good too, he was third behind Outlaw Peter in what looked a good bumper. He learnt plenty and I think the race is going to work out well, the first three all hitting the line hard. The plan is to go to Lingfield next week over two and a half miles and he's a good jumper. If we can keep his mental state right I think he's a very good horse.

BOB MAHLER

Last year was a bit of a disaster in truth as the saddle slipped on two separate occasions and he was then brought down at Cheltenham in the Kim Muir when he would have been placed I'm sure as he was staying on. He's come down the weights from 140 to 128 now, he's had a wind operation and he looks really good. He's definitely perked up for the change of scenery having gone to a new yard. The plan was to go to Taunton for his next run but his main early target in November is a long-distance chase at Exeter. He still shows all his enthusiasm and I don't see why he can't can back up towards 140 again with a bit more luck.

ART OF ILLUSION

He's a point-to-point recruit having been second in what looked a competitive race. He's by Malinas, we bought him in the May sale at Doncaster and he had an infection which he was being treated for but we took a punt on him. He had a really good summer and we've made sure we got plenty of food into him, he's looking great and his work is strong. He'll be running in a bumper, probably at a galloping track, and I can see him going from strength to strength.