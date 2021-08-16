Kim Bailey is dreaming of running Espoir De Romay in the King George at Kempton this Christmas - find out who else features on his horses to follow list.
He had a good season for us last year, winning four races, and he goes to Ascot first time out. Hopefully he's still in a good position as he's been dropped by the handicapper a couple of pounds. He's a smart horse at home and he shows smart form on the track. He could be slightly forgotten after being beaten at Aintree when last out.
He's another who had a good time last season and if he hadn't fallen at Aintree he might well have had an exceptional season. He goes to run in the Colin Parker at Carlisle and we very much hope he can progress from there and stay three miles which I'm sure he will do. With a bit of luck he could be good enough to run in the King George which would be absolutely fantastic.
Readers will know all about First Flow and he's quite a hard horse for the season as he must have soft ground and he needs to go right-handed really. But there are still more races to be won with him. I'm just not quite sure at this stage where I'm going to find them but we'll do our best with him.
He started off last season very well, winning impressively at Carlisle and you can hopefully forget the second half of the season. He's had a breathing operation since then, he seems a far stronger and bigger horse this season and he goes for the Betfair Chase at Haydock.
He's a five-year-old by Kayf Tara who won his only start in a Warwick bumper last season. He's an ex-English point-to-point winner and he's going to go novice hurdling this season. I hope he's going to be as good as he looks at home in which case he could be a very exciting horse to follow.
He had quite a good time of things over hurdles and in bumpers and has won. He goes novice chasing and given his size, that should certainly be where his future lies. He should give everyone a huge amount of fun.
I'm happy to nominate him again as he's had a back operation since we last saw him and he's doing well. He runs at Ascot in their first big meeting at the end of the month.
He's probably a fairly unknown horse who had won a point-to-point in Barbury Castle for Alan Hill. I rather like him, he hasn't run for us yet but he gives the impression he might be more than okay.