Kim Bailey is dreaming of running Espoir De Romay in the King George at Kempton this Christmas - find out who else features on his horses to follow list.

AJERO He had a good season for us last year, winning four races, and he goes to Ascot first time out. Hopefully he's still in a good position as he's been dropped by the handicapper a couple of pounds. He's a smart horse at home and he shows smart form on the track. He could be slightly forgotten after being beaten at Aintree when last out. ESPOIR DE ROMAY He's another who had a good time last season and if he hadn't fallen at Aintree he might well have had an exceptional season. He goes to run in the Colin Parker at Carlisle and we very much hope he can progress from there and stay three miles which I'm sure he will do. With a bit of luck he could be good enough to run in the King George which would be absolutely fantastic.

Timeform Horses To Follow: 2021/22 National Hunt Season Preview

FIRST FLOW Readers will know all about First Flow and he's quite a hard horse for the season as he must have soft ground and he needs to go right-handed really. But there are still more races to be won with him. I'm just not quite sure at this stage where I'm going to find them but we'll do our best with him. IMPERIAL AURA He started off last season very well, winning impressively at Carlisle and you can hopefully forget the second half of the season. He's had a breathing operation since then, he seems a far stronger and bigger horse this season and he goes for the Betfair Chase at Haydock.

Imperial Aura wins at Ascot