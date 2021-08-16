Jockey Jonathan Burke provides five horses he's looking forward to riding this season, including Kakamora who is set to go novice chasing.

KAKAMORA (Tom George) Click here for full profile and to add to My Stable I'm in a very fortunate position in that I have a range of trainers which I ride for and the one I'll start with in the Tom George-trained Kakamora. He won two hurdles last season, a maiden at Huntingdon having been second to Faivoir prior to that at Ludlow, and also a handicap at Perth, beating Good Boy Bobby. He's going chasing and he's schooled really well. He'll start off over two miles but he'll be seen to best effect over a bit further I think and might be one to consider for the novices' handicap chase at Kempton over Christmas time. He should definitely improve for fences.

COME ON TEDDY (Tom George) Click here for full profile and to add to My Stable He was third in the Pertemps Final at Cheltenham and things didn't really go right for him after that at Aintree. He'll be looking to go chasing too and hopefully he'll be a good flagbearer for the Noel Fehily Racing Syndicates.

BOOTHILL (Harry Fry) Click here for full profile and to add to My Stable I won a bumper on Boothill at Kempton in February 2020, after which Sean Bowen rode him to win a novice at Taunton. Unfortunately he's been plagued with injury but if Harry can get him right then he's probably a Graded horse and possibly a real top horse at that. He's schooled well over fences last week on the grass, he was very, very good. Fingers crossed they have a clear run with him as he'll be a very exciting one. I don't know if they'll look to start off over hurdles first to get him going but ultimately he'll jump fences.

OCEAN DRIFTER (Oliver Sherwood) Click here for full profile and to add to My Stable He won a maiden hurdle at Fontwell last year and was second prior to that behind Third Time Lucki so he's got some good form. He was a bit free early on but he's settling nicely now and is hopefully going to develop into a real staying chaser. I'm really looking forward to him when the winter ground comes up. He'll be one for real soft ground. CRYPTO CURRENCY (Oliver Sherwood) He's a nice young horse to look out for. He won a point-to-point and will probably be starting out in a bumper. He's quite a nice horse and does everything nicely. He's by Yeats and would be more of a dark horse to look forward to.