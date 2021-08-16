Sporting Life
Jamie Hamilton
Jamie Hamilton: Horses to follow for the jumps season including

By Sporting Life
14:55 · SAT October 23, 2021

Jockey Jamie Hamilton nominates the horses he's most excited about teaming up with once the jumps season proper starts to go through the gears.

JANTE LAW (Mark Walford)

He's a horse with Mark Walford who won a couple of novice hurdles at Hexham last season. He'll be going novice chasing and I like him.

SOUNDS RUSSIAN (Ruth Jefferson)

He's finished second in three novice hurdles. He's been going consistently and he's got a handicap mark now so should be competitive.

MULTELLIE (Tim Easterby)

He's an old stalwart and a bit of a legend. He loves soft ground and he seems to be at his best at Carlisle so no doubt will be going back there.

INTO OVERDRIVE (Mark Walford)

He won his novice hurdle at Carlisle in March and has a handicap mark of 124. He might go chasing now and will hopefully be winning races.

