Jockey Jamie Hamilton nominates the horses he's most excited about teaming up with once the jumps season proper starts to go through the gears.
He's a horse with Mark Walford who won a couple of novice hurdles at Hexham last season. He'll be going novice chasing and I like him.
He's finished second in three novice hurdles. He's been going consistently and he's got a handicap mark now so should be competitive.
He's an old stalwart and a bit of a legend. He loves soft ground and he seems to be at his best at Carlisle so no doubt will be going back there.
He won his novice hurdle at Carlisle in March and has a handicap mark of 124. He might go chasing now and will hopefully be winning races.