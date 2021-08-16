Betfair Hurdle winner Soaring Glory remains over hurdles this season and is one jockey Jonjo O'Neill is really looking forward to this winter.
He was a great horse for me last year, winning the Betfair Hurdle, and he's only six so I'd imagine he'll probably be staying over hurdles this year. He's rated 143 so hopefully he's got a bit of mileage in handicaps still. We could look at races like the Gerry Feilden at Newbury as an early-season target and figure our way from there.
He was consistent last year, winning at Ascot in December, and he's versatile when it comes to the ground. Hopefully he'll turn out to be a smashing three mile chaser for the yard. He's only off 129 so I'd imagine he'll start in a novices' handicap chase and hopefully he can rise up the ranks.
He won a bumper at Huntingdon in April. He's out of Glen's Melody, he's actually the first foal, and she won at the Cheltenham Festival for Willie Mullins. He's popped away nicely in his schooling and I'd imagine he'll start off over two miles but may want a bit further in time.
He won the Midlands National last season and hopefully can turn into a Grand National horse. He's off 144 so has probably got to improve a little bit more but could be one for the Becher Chase or the Welsh National. He's a grand, old-fashioned chaser and a pleasure to ride.
He's not run for us yet, but we quite like him at home. He'll be going novice hurdling but he's a three-mile chaser in the making and whatever he does now will be a bonus. He's a grand horse for the future.