A half-sister to the Cheltenham Gold Cup winner, Sizing John, by Black Sam Bellamy. Unbeaten in bumpers winning both her starts. She progressed into a top-class novice hurdler last season, winning two novice hurdles before winning the Grade 2 Jane Seymour Novices' Hurdle at Sandown. She needed her seasonal debut when fourth, but will continue to improve as the season progresses. DATSALRIGHTGINO By the high-class German-trained middle-distance performer, It's Gino, who was third in the Arc (the sire of Grade 1 winner hurdler and Grade 2 winning chaser, Lalor) and out of a three-time winning Group placed mare. This full brother to a nine-time winner was second in three bumpers last season, after finishing third on his debut. He has had a wind operation over the summer, and will go novice hurdling this season. He could be very useful.

Timeform Horses To Follow: 2021/22 National Hunt Season Preview

HARDY DU SEUIL By Coastal Path from the family of Silviniaco Conti and Cheltenham Festival winner, Eglantine Du Seuil. He was second in two three-year-old bumpers in France last season before he bolted up over hurdles at Fontainebleau on the February 23 where he made all at a good pace on soft ground. He fell at the first at Wetherby but learnt from that when winning a two-horse race at Carlisle and we will aim him for the Grade 2 Rising Stars at Wincanton. We did this successfully with Ga Law last season, and Hardy can hopefully follow in his footsteps. KILTEALY BRIGGS Out of a sister to the Grand National winner, Ballabriggs, this strapping individual looks a chaser through and through. He was second on his racecourse debut in a bumper, and won two novice hurdles before he was third in a Grade 2 at Cheltenham. After an interrupted summer, he was placed in a Grade 2 Novice chase last season but remains a novice over fences for this season. After a good summer off this time around, he has strengthened into a proper horse, and is a hugely exciting second season novice chaser. He needed his seasonal debut when only beaten four lengths and will improve as the season progresses – there should be a big handicap in him.