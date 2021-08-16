Jacamar, a 12/1 selection for Punting Pointers, won at Kempton for Milton Harris and Danny Mullins. Follow all of the day's action with us.

Fontwell winner matched at 1000/1 on Betfair Exchange

Sir Gerhard: "one of the most impressive performances I've seen this season"

Punting Pointers strike with 12/1 Jacamar

Sean Flanagan wins on first ride back from injury

Chantry House backed for King George

Download our free iOS and Android app

All times BST, please refresh for updates

🥊🌟 Come on then folks, who is going to win the (Grade 1) Kauto Star Novices' Chase at @Kemptonparkrace?!



⏳ Less than 15 minutes to go... — Sporting Life Racing (@SportingLife) December 26, 2021

1340: Matt Chapman has caught up with Rachael Blackmore who tells him that Minella Indo will definitely improve from his reappearance. She's happy with the fitting of cheekpieces which will just help his concentration. Do they work for people too? Noel Meade has at least two winners today having struck at both Down Royal and Limerick while Neil Mulholland and Adam Wedge have just combined with Garincha at Wetherby.

😍🙌 You love to see it - 12/1 winner for team Punting Pointers!



🥇 It's all change late on, as the @MFHarrisRacing-trained Jacamar lands a thriller at @kemptonparkrace!pic.twitter.com/XxSY3hVPcW — Sporting Life Racing (@SportingLife) December 26, 2021

1330: Danny Mullins rode Jacamar for Milton Harris and has the pleasure of speaking to Matt Chapman who asks him about Tornado Flyer. "You look back at his second to Min in the John Durkan. He's been running very well when he brings his A-game and hopefully he can be in the mix. We'll give it a shot." Harris tells Rishi Persad that it was the plan to leave it late and he'd asked Paddy Brennan to speak to Mullins to emphasise the point. Your Darling was matched at 1.08, Ed Chamberlin revealed. There's been some lively exchange in-play action already. The ITV Racing team are suggesting that conditions look testing at Kempton having watched that race and they're expecting that to play into the hands of Minella Indo.

🏇🌟 The exciting Fil Dor makes it 𝙩𝙝𝙧𝙚𝙚 𝙛𝙧𝙤𝙢 𝙩𝙝𝙧𝙚𝙚 over hurdles, securing Grade 2 honours with an emphatic success at @LeopardstownRC, for @gelliott_racing!pic.twitter.com/ZGCsVeic8J — Sporting Life Racing (@SportingLife) December 26, 2021

1316: I eschewed the Knight Frank in favour of making the obligatory turkey sandwich with leftover stuffing and roast potato but return in time to hear the presenters waxing lyrical about the quality of the performance from Fil d'Or. There have been further winners for Dan Skelton as well as Jamie and Gary Moore. It's all go. There's some reaction to Sir Gerhard's victory and Betfair were impressed, going 9/2 from 8/1 for the Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle. “He’s a very good jumper so I’m very happy to see him come out and do that,” said Willie Mullins. “I’d like to climb the ladder if I could, but he might just have to go into a graded race next – maybe at the Dublin Racing Festival, something like that. But I think he’s up to it.” All of the key reaction along with replays etc will be available on site. There are co-favourites at Kempton. I'm not a Danny Kirwan fan. Place lay him and back Bothwell Bridge! I could be skint by the King George. Bothwell Bridge is an early faller. Sigh. There was a thrilling finish though (with Danny Kirwan weakening out of the places) as Jacamar takes the spoils. A winner for the Punting Pointers team - that's why they're paid the big bucks!

💪 Not A Present battles on brilliantly to pick up what looked a very unlikely success at @FontwellPark!



🤑 Talk about a Christmas gift - @BetfairRacing report that £33 was matched on Not A Present at 1000 on @BetfairExchange!pic.twitter.com/vcQpIwiCy1 — Sporting Life Racing (@SportingLife) December 26, 2021

1302: I'm sure there were a few doubles and trebles being poured yesterday (and even today) and the doubles are stacking up around the courses with Brian Hughes the latest to double up. The title chasing jockey is in action at Sedgefield. The Grade Two Knight Frank Juvenile Hurdle is off at 1310. Fil D'Or is odds-on for Gordon Elliott and bids to enhance his JCB Triumph Hurdle claims - as well as winning a nice prize today of course. Schiehallion Munro has hit the front at Wetherby and draws two or three clear on the run to the line. Good work. My attention has been drawn to some drama at Fontwell.....see the tweet above. I had half an eye on that race but must have looked away at the wrong moment. Typical.

1252: The ITV Racing coverage commences at 1300 as does Wetherby's third race which sees Twotwothree attempt to reprise last year's victory. I tried to talk myself into making a case for The Ferry Master but failed. It will be interesting to see if he can show a little more sparkle though and it will also be worth keeping an eye on Mister Whipped as he returns to action; he hasn't stood much racing recently. Schiehallion Munro seems set to be sent off as favourite. He fell last time but was still in contention and the form of that race, won by Palmers Hill, has been well advertised. Belle De Manech has made a winning chase and handicap debut in a mares' race at Wincanton and in a style that looked fairly unlikely at the top of the straight. She was impressive.

🏇🏆 The (Grade 1) King George VI Chase at @kemptonparkrace on Boxing Day is available as a 𝙁𝙧𝙚𝙚 𝙍𝙖𝙘𝙚 𝙋𝙖𝙨𝙨.



Click below to view our premium ratings, flags, pace map and more for FREE for today's Grade 1 feature... 👇 — Timeform (@Timeform) December 26, 2021

1245: Gentleman At Arms has provided Ciaran Gethings and Stuart Edmunds with what will hopefully be the first leg of a Huntingdon double. It's nice to dream! Ah - Kempton. How time flies when there are a dozen meetings on. This should be very straightforward for Broomfield Burg in the absence of Paso Doble. Robelli has shown enough to be of interest for the future. They are past halfway. Ben Pauling has just saddled a winner at Fontwell which means that he, too, has an across the cards double. That's a nice way to celebrate Christmas. Broomfield Burg 'wins in a common canter' in the famous McManus silks, he was returned at 1/3.

😍🌟 Classy - 2021 Champion Bumper winner Sir Gerhard cruises to victory, making all to strike on his hurdles debut at @LeopardstownRC!@WillieMullinsNH | @PTownend | @CPStudOfficial pic.twitter.com/6jzKiYQRNq — Sporting Life Racing (@SportingLife) December 26, 2021

1240: Sir Gerhard leads the field over the second last. That's the first flight I've watched and he jumped that one nicely. Into the straight with Townend in the saddle. They negotiate the last satisfactorily and the winner doesn't come off the bridle. That's the way to do it. The presenter (Gary O'Brien?) was reasonably impressed with the way he jumped and Jane Mangan agrees. Apparently he 'grabbed' at the first one down the back but he did everything very easily. Mangan has just described it as 'one of the most impressive performances I've seen this season'. Are you clutching an ante-post slip?

1228: The Rand Farm Park Silver Jubilee Novices' Hurdle at Market Rasen is quite interesting with Charlie's Glance the odds-on favourite having shaped with promise behind Jonbon at Newbury. He didn't hurdle brilliantly on that occasion so I wouldn't want to back him at the current odds but if I got on early when Lydford (now 2/1) was favourite I'd be far happier. There are eight runners remaining so there's some mileage in an each-way bet if you don't like the look of the front two. Charlie's Glance could boost Jonbon's form but his performance won't have any bearing on the Sky Bet Supreme ante-post market whereas the maiden hurdle at Leopardstown should, particularly if Sir Gerhard does what is expected from him in the 1235. Galia des Liteaux has just impressed on debut for the Skeltons at Wetherby. They will have high hopes of picking up at least one more winner on the card. She looks a live player for all those big mares' prizes later in the season. Lydford, trained by Dan Skelton, leads at Market Rasen from Charlie's Glance with two to jump. That's a quickfire across the cards double for the Alcester handler. Bridget Andrews did the steering. Coincidentally, Alcester is among the 39 (?) towns seeking city status. The second still has plenty of room for improvement in his hurdling but there's no doubt that he has ability.

Log-in for FREE for video replays and more

1216: There's under half an hour until the first from Kempton and the King George VI Chase draws ever nearer. It's a race with some great memories, more recently featuring the likes of Desert Orchid, Kauto Star, Long Run and Silviniaco Conti while Kicking King was also pretty memorable. There was an audible cheer from Wincanton but the field still had a circuit to run at the time. Spirits are high and so they should be. Cailin Dearg has won at 2/1 (favourite) at Sedgefield while Petticoat Lucy beats Finest View into second at Wincanton having made pretty much all of the running. It is raining at Wetherby where the going is now soft, heavy in places and it's particularly heavy in the back straight apparently. A fence will be omitted there after being damaged in the first although I didn't catch which obstacle it was.

🏆👑 A remarkable record - will @PFNicholls add to his 12 King George victories this afternoon at Kempton?



🏇 The Ditcheat handler has 𝙩𝙝𝙧𝙚𝙚 in today's feature race, including winners of the last three renewals: Frodon, Clan des Obeaux and Saint Calvados... pic.twitter.com/wgzMrd1Nto — Sporting Life Racing (@SportingLife) December 26, 2021

1207: Paul Townend and Jack Kennedy both hit the turf at Leopardstown and although both are on their feet, there is some concern regarding their well-being with both not long back from injury either. Jamie Moore has been interviewed after his win at Fontwell and he's a little worried about the testing ground for Yorksea who is long odds-on for the juvenile hurdle. Unfortunately I missed whether he was asked about Royaume Uni who goes in the 1417. He has a clear chance but is priced accordingly and I was tempted to take him on with a two-pronged attack from Smurphy Enki and Hystery Bere. It's a useful race for the grade.

🔹 6 - @PFNicholls's number of winners in past 10 runnings



🔹 24% - @Sevenbarrows strike rate at KEMPTON since the start of the 2016/17 season



🔹 33% - Paul Nicholls's strike rate at WINCANTON since the start of the 2016/17 season.



🏇🧐 Read today's Stat Selector preview 👇 — Timeform (@Timeform) December 26, 2021

1150: There are still traces of snow on the track at Sedgefield, there's a little under a circuit to race. They're at the start at Wetherby but in the paddock at Market Rasen where umbrellas obscure the view. Richmond Lake is going to win as an odds-on favourite should as one commentator is fond of saying. I am jumping the gun a little as he still has two to jump. Presuming Ed - a character from cult film Withnail And I - is favourite for the first at Market Rasen while the runners at Wetherby haven't fenced with the same fluency as the cat that's just passed me. Lough Salt is out of the race there. The runners are coming out onto the track at Fontwell too, Risk d'Argent is the market leader for Alistair Ralph. There doesn't appear to be much light in the sky at Market Rasen but it's better at Wetherby where Morozov Cocktail is a brave winner for Tim Easterby, Presuming Ed takes the Market Rasen seller with a slightly longer cameo than he delivered in the aforementioned film but Risk d'Argent is in trouble at Fontwell where the honours go to Hecouldbetheone. The winner was trained by Gary Moore and ridden by Jamie Moore. The first of a few on the card? State Man has fallen at Leopardstown at the penultimate flight, causing some trouble. There's a good finish but Watch House Cross grinds out victory for Sean Flanagan and Henry de Bromhead. That's a winner on his first ride back from injury for Flanagan.

A Plus Tard faces seven in the Savills Chase tomorrow

1141: The action is almost upon us with Sedgefield kicking off proceedings. There's not too much to get excited about with the promising Richmond Lake long odds-on. It's a nice little aperitif to whet the appetite though, a peanut from the bowl at the bar perhaps while you wait for your drink and the menu. The races come thick and fast from there on in and I'll attempt to pick out some of the highlights. Sam Boswell of BetVictor is on Racing TV and starts by talking about the Kauto Star where Bravemansgame is still favourite. He reports money for Tritonic in the Christmas Hurdle (as did Sky Bet and Paddy Power earlier this morning) but he's more excited about the money for Chantry House in the King George where they pushed Minella Indo out to 9/2 at one point. Boswell believes that Chantry House could well go off as favourite before rather hedging his bets on that position. He mentions a couple of odds-on shots at Leopardstown but more interestingly Choice Of Words at Limerick with the latter 11/4 from 6/1 I think he said.

1128: Somewhere in the recesses of what remains of my mind, I recall that Alan King's runners in the opening mares' novice at Wincanton have a decent record of hitting the frame and that was jogged by seeing the money for Finest View whose bumper form isn't all that. Talking of bumpers (here we go again).....Third Wind's half-brother makes his debut in the finale for Hughie Morrison and I'd be interested in Final Encore if the market signals were positive. Morrison and Tom O'Brien won the race in 2019 with Supamouse. It looks well contested on paper though unlike the Pertemps qualifier where Barbados Buck's is one of the more interesting runners after two disappointing runs over fences. Can he finish in the top six and qualify for the final? That's followed by the NFU Yeovil Mid Season Handicap Chase where I was intrigued to see Mont Saint Vincent pitched straight into handicap company for his chase debut by Neil Mulholland and wouldn't be at all surprised to see the move pay off.

1121: There is a lot to take the eye away from the feature cards with Tom Scudamore and David Pipe represented at Market Rasen where they have the favourite for the Lincolnshire National. I always enjoy the action from Huntingdon and I liked the look of Grand Lord as an each-way bet in the 1347. He was a well held third behind Unexpected Party on his penultimate start and that one looks to be one of the day's 'certainties' (there's no such thing obviously) at Wetherby having run a fine race at Cheltenham behind Gowel Road. He is odds-on but I really don't think that's a bad price. Immediately prior to 'his' race is the feature Rowland Meyrick where Value Bet has sided with Lake View Lad but I would be tempted to give another chance to Top View Lad who was a Value Bet selection when falling in the Becher Chase. He departed at around halfway but I liked the way he was going about his work and he has a good course record, including victory in this race a couple of years back. That's almost each-way double territory with the one at Huntingdon - time for a coffee and a ponder perhaps!

Ahead of the first day of the Leopardstown Christmas Festival. @gelliott_racing looks ahead to his runners including the exciting Fil Dor in todays Grade 2 @KFIreland Juvenile Hurdle at 1:10. See today's racecard here: https://t.co/6SQGWebnKE pic.twitter.com/LviAFNN9pv — Leopardstown RC (@LeopardstownRC) December 26, 2021

1110: The racing in Ireland will have its own dedicated channel today which seems to be an eminently sensible decision; almost as straightforward as Pat Cummins asking England to bat after winning the toss (sigh). It will be good to see Sir Gerhard make his hurdling bow but the pick of the day's card is the Racing Post Novice Chase which sees Ferny Hollow come up against Riviere d'etel. Willie Mullins' charge has to concede a whopping 13lbs to the filly which will be no easy feat given the impression that she has made over fences thus far. Ferny Hollow could run a career best and enhance his reputation in defeat but defeat is not expected by the market which currently has him as the 10/11 favourite with Riviere rated a 6/4 chance. It promises to be a fascinating contest.

1058: I almost went full circle with the King George VI Chase. I'd initially convinced myself that Minella Indo was an excellent bet but I backed off that position after further consideration. He remains one of only two horses in the race that I would want to back though with the other being dual winner Clan Des Obeaux and the pair are sufficiently priced that it would be possible to dutch them. It's all very unoriginal but I couldn't have Asterion Forlonge at 5/1 given his jumping frailties while Chantry House seems plenty short enough to me despite his exploits as a novice; this could be a different ball game for him with the likes of Frodon and Minella Indo unlikely to take any prisoners. If there was an outsider to take a chance with in the field then it would be Saint Calvados on his first start for Paul Nicholls. Fourth in last year's renewal, it seems fairly likely that he will be primed for this with his trainer describing him as 'a lively outsider'.

1046: Kempton Park has been a pretty happy Boxing Day hunting ground for Nicky Henderson and he could be set for another really good day. He starts off with a long odds-on shot before running two in the novices' handicap chase which he's won a couple of times in recent years and then it will be the turn of Epatante in the Christmas Hurdle. I rather hope she wins impressively as she did a couple of seasons back as the race otherwise will be a little 'meh' as far as Grade One two mile hurdle form goes. Big things are expected from Chantry House this season but the King George will not be for the fainthearted - it threatens to be a superb renewal - and the dust won't have fully settled by the time the runners head to post for the closing handicap. Henderson won the race with Monte Cristo last year (the race can be a pointer to the Coral Cup) and he saddles another four-year-old - that generation have a superb record in the contest - but unfortunately Heross Du Seuil is 11/2 and not 25/1. I'm still pretty interested in his chance with some French imports needing a season to acclimatise before showing their best and the more he drifts the better as he looked a little short when I last looked at the betting on Christmas Eve. If I had to pick one of his to back today though it would be Bothwell Bridge. I quite liked him as a hurdler even though he looked immature (we could all use a bit of immaturity from time to time) but he looked far more grown up in winning at Sandown on his chase / seasonal debut and I'll be very disappointed if he can't win from his revised mark of 136. I'm not sure I want to use the word 'nap' as that overstates matters but he'd be my one today and 3/1 seems fair.

1041: Sedgefield isn't really what you came here for though I'm sure and I doubt I'll get much time to take in the racing from there as I attempt to multi-task across the various screens. There's some cracking racing in Ireland as ever and that includes the Faugheen Novices' Chase at Limerick even though it's a shame that Lifetime Ambition and Vanillier have been taken out. I was quite keen on Gabynako but Farouk d'Alene has taken over at the head of the betting and there are no doubts that he will relish the heavy going having beaten Vanillier in a Grade Two hurdle at last year's meeting. Lieutenant Command is in the same ownership and seemingly not as fancied but he was very impressive on chase debut and could well surpass his hurdles form. He's interesting and I've talked myself out of any interest in Gabynako.

1028: Talking of Sedgefield and a runner there did take my eye..... I know not everyone likes a stat and that not everyone likes a bumper but I'm quite fond of both. Laura Morgan saddles a first runner for owner Tim Radford and Scallywags is related to his useful Sgt Reckless. Morgan has won with three of her six bumper runners at Sedgefield with a further two finishing second and fourth so that is reason enough to be hopeful of a good run. Richie McLernon takes the ride and finished second on his only bumper for the stable; he also rides a couple of others for the yard.

1020: Going updates and non-runners are always a good place to start. After the coffee. Unless you've gone for a palate cleanser. Garlic, ginger, chilli, lemon and apple cider vinegar infusion anyone? It's not too often people are wanting to see rain at this time of year but it's been very much the case in 2021 with conditions having been unusually fast throughout the season to date. Fortunately conditions at Kempton have eased to good to soft, soft in places after 12mm of rain overnight and the forecast raises the possibility of more showers. The snow in the north has passed me by but I see that Sedgefield has passed an inspection whereas Wetherby missed the snow but did get rain which has seen the going changed to soft.

1016: Good morning everyone! I hope you're all well, refreshed and raring to go. I'm at least one of those. My colleagues have been faster out of the traps and there's plenty of new content on site with the Punting Pointers selections as well as the market movers (which can be found via clicking on the image below). Some key headlines from the market movers include support for Chantry House and Tritonic with Paddy Power spokesman Paul Binfield saying: "We laid a bit of 16s about Clan Des Obeaux before his Aintree romp and, despite being relatively friendless today so far, he is one of our best backed horses of the festive period, while Chantry House and Asterion Forlonge both have plenty of supporters.”