Tornado Flyer sprang a surprise in the Ladbrokes King George VI Chase at Kempton for Danny and Willie Mullins.

Always cantering, the 28/1 chance was in front two out and was clear when stablemate and nearest pursuer Asterion Forlonge fell at the last. That left Clan Des Obeaux to claim the forecast spot ahead of stablemates Saint Calvados and Frodon. Cheltenham Gold Cup winner Minella Indo was beaten a long way out having tried to force the pace early.

Rider never lost faith "I didn't think he was totally out of this," said the winning jockey. "It was as competitive a race as has been run all year in England and this lad has always had the promise to deliver something like this. "I knew we had a squeak and from going away for the second circuit I was starting to come alive and halfway down the back was able to take him back and fill him up. "Going to the last in front he was idling and I wouldn't have minded Asterion (Forlonge) coming to me as I think I had a little more left, but I was happy enough to be left in front too! When you're riding for Willie you've always got a chance - no matter what price they are."

Mullins as surprised as anyone Willie Mullins himself was at Leopardstown, where he said: “I was totally surprised. I thought he might run a good race, but I couldn’t see him in the first four. Danny gave him a very cute ride and he was awesome on him. “John Turner has a share in him and he said to bring him over. He couldn’t even go into the racecourse and had to watch from the last furlong in the car park because he had his elderly parents and was afraid to bring them into the crowd with Covid. It’s a fantastic day for him. “Every season he promises to run a race like that, but every season he tapers off. This year we changed the way we do things with him at home and it’s obviously working." He added: "There has to be a big race in Asterion Forlonge when he puts it all together. It looked like he was going to be second and maybe we just need him to mature another bit to get everything right."

Tornado Flyer takes off at the last in the King George

Owners in dreamland Ron Whatford, joint owner, said: “He has been an almost horse up until today. The one thing he does do is stay as at the end he just comes on and on and that’s why we wanted to go back to three miles with him. “We made the biggest racket and I think everyone in the Panoramic lounge knew we were in there! If we are not on YouTube it will be a miracle. It is just staggering. We just wanted him to get round and make a decent fist of it. It was superb and Danny rode him the way he said he would before the race. We had a few quid each way on him as well.” Fellow joint-owner Martin Dodd added: “In fairness, Willie said he needed three miles and he wanted to give him a go, but if you read all the reports he didn’t fancy him – he just fancied a bit of prize money. I just thought he finished superbly and it’s amazing. “We come and watch this race every year anyway and when Willie told us he was going to be running we thought it was perfect as we’ll be there anyways! To be honest we were just here for the day as we just didn’t think he would run or do as well as he did, the finish was unbelievable. “Willie’s view was that everyone keeps saying that he needs three miles and he was finishing his races really well, so we were just giving him a go over this trip and I wasn’t expecting a great deal in fairness. I think Willie was just waiting to see how he ran over three miles and what job he did, plus we got Danny to ride him too who we think is amazing. Willie’s track record with horses is just fantastic so we sent the horse to him and they’ve just done superbly in terms of picking races and how he places them. It’s all a bit surreal if I’m being honest. “He cost us around £72,000 between all of us, so in terms of value for money you can’t get much better! We told all of our friends to have a small bet on him, but only each-way as the chances of him winning were very remote. "A few of them will be having words with me now I’m sure!"

Nicholls thrilled with team effort Paul Nicholls, who was responsible for the second (Clan Des Obeaux), third (Saint Calvados) and fourth (Frodon) said: “I think Clan ran a super race there and he just got outstayed on that ground really from the back. He had been racing Frodon up front and Saint Calvados took him on around the turn and Harry (Cobden, jockey) just couldn’t fill his lungs up. "They had to race and they both got a little bit tired and they both just got outstayed by Tornado Flyer. You could see what was going to happen turning in but they’ve all run mighty races on the ground and I’m thrilled with them all really. “Now both Clan and Frodon have got a bit older they like that bit better ground and that bit of rain might just have made it just that bit more testing. When Clan runs at Aintree in the spring he’ll like that better ground, but he’s stayed and travelled really well and it won’t have been a lack of a run that beat him. He was ready and it wasn’t his day on that ground - it was probably more testing than you think as Bravemansgame’s time was 25 seconds slow. “Saint Calvados ran a blinding race and was in front ten minutes too soon. He (jockey Gavin Sheehan) had been patient with him and then got a bit excited. It would have been better off if he’d have just sat and followed on through he might have been close to finishing second, but he ran a mighty race and showed enough promise to suggest there’s a really nice race in him. “I think all three of those horses will be better on better ground, I’m not making excuses though and the best horse on the day won as always and that’s what it’s all about. I was just rueing that rain a little bit really. “You say the Irish have the upper hand but we went there and won the Punchestown Gold Cup and Frodon went and won at Down Royal, so in balance it’s all about having the right horse on the day – that’s just the way it is and we’ll hope to go back there and have another good day.”