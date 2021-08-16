Henry de Bromhead’s charge lunged late to deny the Willie Mullins-trained pair of Kemboy and Melon in a thrilling renewal of the Grade One contest 12 months ago and the trio will renew rivalries on Tuesday.

Having gone on to chase home stablemate Minella Indo in the Cheltenham Gold Cup, and make a hugely impressive return in the Betfair Chase at Haydock last month, A Plus Tard will be a hot favourite to successfully defend his Savills Chase crown.

Kemboy, who won the race three years ago, was well-beaten on his seasonal debut in the John Durkan Memorial Punchestown Chase, but will be expected to raise his game on a track where he excels.