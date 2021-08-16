HERCULE DU SEUIL – 12.00 Leopardstown

He’s a very nice type who has previous experience in France and is well-related. He’s a fine horse that I think will jump a fence in time but he starts off here and he’ll handle the ground as he’s a lovely mover. He’s one we’re looking forward to seeing out. STATE MAN – 12.00 Leopardstown

He’s had one run over hurdles at Auteuil and the horse who beat him was Busselton, so we have a direct line into Irish form as Busselton is rated 137 over fences. State Man is by Doctor Dino and a half-brother to Statuaire who won the Royal Bond. He’s another I’m looking forward to getting out on the track. GOVEN – 12.35 Leopardstown

Goven is a lovely-looking horse and he likes nice ground. He won a couple of Flat races in France - over a mile and a half, and over a mile and seven - so his experience will be a big help to him here. He jumps well and looks a nice type for a maiden. SIR GERHARD – 12.35 Leopardstown

Sir Gerhard has been doing everything right at home, he’s very impressive in his homework and one we’re really looking forward to getting out. HENN SEE – 12.58 Limerick

He’s a lovely horse and I think the softer the ground the better for him. He’s a real chasing type and I think he’ll love the prevailing conditions in Limerick. EL FABIOLO – 12.58 Limerick

He’s a nice type and if he gets in he’ll be a major player either here or wherever he runs in the future.

FERNY HOLLOW – 2.20 Leopardstown

Ferny Hollow comes here with very little experience but he has been very impressive when he has appeared on the track. It’s a big step up from a beginners chase to a Grade One novice chase, but we think he deserves his chance and holds every chance here as he looks to have a lot of natural ability. GRAND BORNAND – 2.20 Leopardstown

This is a fair step up for Grand Bornand as well, we had to give him a little break after Galway which was his first run back. I’m hoping there will be plenty of improvement in him but this is a tough task against a high-class field. FAN DE BLUES – 2.55 Leopardstown

He’s up against it carrying this weight but I think the trip and ground will suit him, which gives him an each-way chance. ASTERION FORLONGE – 3.05 Kempton

We bring two over to England for the King George, including Asterion Forlonge who was going to run a huge race in the John Durkan. He’s prone to the odd mistake to put himself out of a race and some day when he gets a clear round he’s going to run a huge race. Fingers crossed he’s going to do that at Kempton which puts him in with a major chance on this type of track which should be in his favour. It’s his first time going three miles and that could be a huge asset to this Coastal Path gelding and there’s plenty of stamina on his dam’s side. Going over this trip might just help improve his jumping a little bit too and he could be a big player over this unknown trip for him. TORNADO FLYER – 3.05 Kempton

On paper he has very little chance here, with a bit of luck he might get into some of the small prize-money. FACILE VEGA – 3.30 Leopardstown

He’s the second foal out of Quevega and a fine looking horse. He is one who shows himself off at home and if he can bring his homework to the track he will run a very big race. TENZING – 3.30 Leopardstown

He’s a nice type of horse by Milan and he will benefit from this experience. We have Charlie Mullins up claiming 7lb and if he can run into the first four that’d be great. CNOC NA SI – 3.50 Limerick