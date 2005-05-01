Sporting Life
On-course bookmakers at the Cheltenham Festival
Get all today's market movers

Market Movers: Paddy Power and Sky Bet Boxing Day update

By Sporting Life
09:57 · SUN December 26, 2021

Chantry House is being well-backed for the Ladbrokes King George VI Chase and we have all the Sky Bet and Paddy Power market movers.

Sky Bet

Kempton

13:20 Your Darling 10/1 from 12/1

13:55 Ahoy Senor 6/5 from 5/4

14.30 Tritonic 7/2 from 11/2

15.05 Chantry House 7/2 from 9/2 & Asterion Forlonge 5/1 from 13/2

"I think Nicholls will have him tuned to the absolute minute" | Best bets for Kempton on Boxing Day

Wetherby

14.10 Windsor Avenue 11/2 from 15/2 (15p R4 - Debece)

Paddy Power

Kempton

13.20 Killer Kane 11 from 12

13.55 Ahoy Senor 6/5 from 5/4

14.30 Tritonic 7/2 from 4

15.05 Chantry House 4 from 9/2

1.5.05 Asterion Forlonge 5 from 11/2

15.05 Saint Calvados 22 from 25

Paddy Power spokesman Paul Binfield said: “We laid a bit of 16s about Clan Des Obeaux before his Aintree romp and, despite being relatively friendless today so far, is one of our best backed horses of the festive period, while Chantry House and Asterion Forlonge both have plenty of supporters.”

