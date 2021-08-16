4/5 favourite Epatante was a three lengths winner of the Ladbrokes Christmas Hurdle, her second victory in the Grade One contest at Kempton.

Successful in 2020 and second to Silver Streak in the race last season, she travelled and jumped with zest and had the measure of Not So Sleepy, who dead-heated with her in the Betfair Fighting Fifth, turning in. She was in front a long way out but never in any danger from that point despite both the runner-up Glory And Fortune (28/1) and Soaring Glory trying to close her down after the last. "I'm highly aware that I'm only keeping the seat warm for poor Aidan Coleman who's watching this from home and I'm lucky to come in for the ride," said winning rider Nico de Boinville. "She felt superb there on ground that might be softer than ideal. It was a tactical mess but you have to make the most of these situations and onwards and upwards."

Sky Bet cut the winner to 10/1 from 14s to regain her Unibet Champion Hurdle crown at Cheltenham in March. Betfair and Paddy Power are 8s from 10s. Henderson was delighted to see Epatante back on form. He said: “She is quick and all about speed. We expected to get a lead a lot longer than we did, but when she’s on her A-game and jumping like that, why stop her? It’s the first time Nico has ridden her and he did the right thing. Not So Sleepy might have been a bit like that today and her jumping was taking her to the front, so let her stride on. “What you could see there is her jumping is back together again – she’s so slick through the air. I think that (back operation) has changed the game quite significantly.”