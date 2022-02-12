Clan Des Obeaux is proving easy to back in the Betfair Denman Chase but stablemate Hitman is rock solid in the Betfair Exchange Game Spirit Chase. Follow the action.

1223: There is another non-runner from the 1315 at Newbury since I last looked with Fern Hill joining I K Brunel on the sidelines which is rather a shame. Tom Stanley is joined by Martin Dixon on track for Racing TV, apparently it's quite windy which has been a feature of recent weeks.

1215: In contrast to Clan Des Obeaux, Hitman is proving quite popular in the Betfair Exchange Game Spirit Chase and is a general 15/8 from Funambule Sivola (9/4) and Sceau Royal (5/2). Hitman is only six and very much a work in progress and he is progressing having improved from his Haldon Gold Cup second to fill the same position in the Tingle Creek. That latter run may flatter him and although he and the market confidence behind him are respected I'd be looking to take him on whether that's by laying him with the race sponsors or by backing his two principal rivals.

1154: Venetia Williams presumably won't have been getting too anxious about the prospect of another big Saturday for the stable given she headed off for a skiing holiday after L'Homme Presse's victory in the Scilly Isles last week. It is another big day for the stable though with Brave Seasca at Warwick and Royale Pagaille lining up in the Betfair Denman Chase at Newbury. Grade One winning jockey Charlie Deutsch will partner the latter and there is some confidence behind the chances of the eight-year-old who may yet come close to vying for favouritism. Clan Des Obeaux is out to a general 5/4 with Royale Pagaille 15/8 (from 9/4). It's not a contest that I have a particular view on. Royale Pagaille should be suited by the track having done his winning at Haydock (three times) and Kempton (once) but the ground could be more of a question mark with those victories having come on soft and heavy. He's a year younger than Imperial Aura for whom it's all gone Pete Tong but it would be brilliant to see Kim Bailey's runner reaffirm his credentials as a potential top-notcher this afternoon. He has had (seemingly valid) excuses and you don't have to go too far back in his form to find the performances that made him such an exciting prospect. Bailey has form in the Denman Chase too having won it with Harry Topper in 2014. Incidentally, he beat the Nicholls trained Al Ferof (5/4 fav) and the Williams trained Katenko (9/4). Neither quite developed into the Gold Cup performers that it was once hoped they might become. Any similarities with this year's renewal anyone?

1140: I was having a scan down the Oddschecker Market Movers page, among other things, for any signs of life and a gamble on King Ferdinand takes the eye. A couple have been taken out of the 1653 but it appears as though he's still attracted plenty of interest with the opening 16/1 a distant memory for this 9/2 chance who steps up half a mile in trip after failing to set the world alight at around the minimum. In the race prior to that, Earcomesbob and On The Platform have both been backed while Hurricane Ali (1358) is a very significant mover for trainer John Mackie who has saddled more winners at the Staffordshire venue than any other jumps course. There appears to have been little of note happening at either Newbury or Warwick but the markets at Wolverhampton have been fairly lively.

1120: It will be worth taking a detour to Ireland this afternoon even though you might expect the offering to be a little after the Lord Mayor's Show. Ben Siegel was at the Lord Mayor's Show - or Dublin Racing Festival as it's better known - even if he didn't play much of a role in the Racing TV Spring Juvenile Hurdle. His trainer, Noel Meade, saddled Jeff Kidder to win last season's Fred Winter and although it might be expecting rather too much for Meade to land the same race in 2022, it very much looks as though Ben Siegel is being turned out again quickly in order to have the third run to qualify. If he lines up next month, he may be better judged on his good debut performance rather than anything that happened last week or this. Jeff Kidder, after all, went into Cheltenham having finished last of seven behind Zanahiyr on St Stephen's Day. Journey With me is among the ante-post market leaders for the Ballymore Novices' Hurdle and will be expected to retain his unbeaten record in the Connolly's RED MILLS Irish EBF Auction Novice Hurdle. Former Festival favourites Elimay and Billaway are also both expected to have little difficulty in converting their penalty kicks ahead of returning to Prestbury Park next month.

"I think he can do some damage off this mark" | Best Bets for Betfair Hurdle day at Newbury

1052: My father used to talk about Ryan Price and the Schweppes Trophy (the Betfair Hurdle's original title) whenever the race came around and the big handicap was, and is, always a contest to savour. Price won four of the first five renewals - how's that for target training? - although I'm currently browsing an archived Racing Post article by John Randall that highlights the controversies that followed two of those victories. It ends with a rather nice quote from John Oaksey who once described him as "Capt Ryan Price, ex-Commando, fearless horseman, dedicated animal-lover, outspoken self-publicist and, let no-one doubt or question it, brilliant trainer of racehorses." That's all by the by except to say that the race has more recently become synonymous with Nicky Henderson and, to a lesser extent, Gary Moore, and JP McManus owned novices. I was surprised to read in Matt Brocklebank's Value Bet column that Henderson hasn't won the race since My Tent Or Yours obliged in 2013, during which time Nigel Twiston-Davies has saddled the winner on three occasions.

In light of that, and the good record of novices and five and six-year-olds, it's rather surprising that more hasn't been made of the chances of I Like To Move It, a horse who is held in very high regard by his trainer. Supporters will have to forgive a disappointing run in the Howden Kennel Gate Novices' Hurdle at Ascot (won by Jonbon, the re-opposing Knappers Hill third and Thursday's winner Elle Est Belle fourth) but that performance has obviously impacted on his price and I think 12/1 is fair compensation for giving him the benefit of the doubt. Holes can be picked in his earlier victories but he was visually impressive and I think this switch to a larger field may well benefit him as connections have been happy to have a lead prior to his two most recent starts where he's made the running in small fields. If he's anywhere near as good as his bullish trainer believes / hopes then he'll be seriously competitive from 138 and I'd far rather back him than the strong travelling Broomfield Burg.

Soaring Glory obviously has a tougher task than when winning last year's renewal but I wouldn't be at all surprised were he to prove up to the job. Pre-race analysts haven't expected him to show his best in small-fields the last twice and he is expected to feel far more at home in today's heat. He is only 4lbs higher than when beating 13 rivals on his reappearance at Ascot and I don't think he's handicapped out of this on that form. It's interesting that connections reach for the cheekpieces for the first time since they were applied in the Sky Bet Supreme Novices' Hurdle and although they didn't work that day, it rather suggests they mean business this afternoon as it's not as though he's been running miles below form and needs them to buck his ideas up. Again, I think he's a fair price at 7/1 in a renewal where one or two of the runners don't possess profiles as solid as their market position suggests.

1041: Harking back to Bravemansgame and it is, of course, an even bigger day for Paul Nicholls than might often be the case. He has increasingly targeted this fixture with some of his biggest hopes and there's certainly some of that today but seldom have they come into the meeting with such a cloud hanging over the form of the stable. When Dolos scampered clear up the Sandown hill seven days ago, it seemed as though all was well with the world and that a lower than usual strike rate would be soon forgotten but it didn't pan out like that with several stablemates underperforming. The doors to Ditcheat have remained firmly closed since then with Nicholls recalling problems with their feed several years ago. We've heard similar from the Tizzards over the last year or so with the horses looking well and scoping clean but running below expectations. Would the stable form put you off backing a Ditcheat runner or do you throw caution to the wind? That's an extra imponderable for you to mull over which is something the team on the Betfair Podcast have been doing.

Click on the image of Sceau Royal for Daryl Jacob's latest column

1033: Our Power is the only non-runner on Warwick's card but he is a significant absentee. The going at both Warwick and Newbury is good to soft although Newbury's description carries the addendum 'good in places'. It is no excuses ground in other words. Conditions should certainly be suitable for Sceau Royal who defends his crown in the Betfair Exchange Game Spirit Chase. He had me in mind of Tim Henman. A quality, consistent and likeable performer but one who falls just short of top class. There is absolutely nothing wrong with that of course and I've always had a soft spot for the son of Doctor Dino and will be hoping that he can retain his trophy and gain another notable success. In this week's enjoyable column, Daryl Jacob described Sceau Royal as being 'nasty in his horsebox' whereas I don't suppose that was ever the case with Henman. I just can't imagine it. Come ON Tim!

1021: The Virgin Bet Kingmaker Novices' Chase has been abandoned less often than I had thought to be the case, it's funny the tricks the mind can play. I attended the meeting back in 1999 and my friends and I thought the two runner renewal would be a suitable time to grab a drink and warm up in a bar on a typically cold February day; what were we going to miss after all? We missed (in the flesh) a good finish with Flagship Uberalles beating Tresor De Mai by a neck. On their next starts Flagship Uberalles extended his advantage to two and a half lengths as the pair finished first and second in the (now) Sporting Life Arkle Challenge Trophy Novice Chase at 11/1 and 14/1. Whoops. Ever the judge. It's not inconceivable that today's renewal could have a similar bearing on the Arkle with Edwardstone vying for favouritism, Third Time Lucki not too far behind and Brave Seasca an interesting lurker on this step up in grade.

