Journey With Me maintained his unbeaten record but was made to work in the Connolly’s Red Mills Irish EBF Auction Novice Hurdle at Naas.

Henry de Bromhead’s charge is one of the main fancies for the Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle at Cheltenham next month and was sent off the 4-11 favourite to make it two out of two over hurdles. That was mainly on the strength of the form of his first win – a victory over Gordon Elliott’s Minella Crooner, who went close in Grade One company at the Dublin Racing Festival, while Kilcruit was back in third. The pace on this occasion was tawdry, so Rachael Blackmore decided to kick on and from there it was all about when she decided to go for home.

