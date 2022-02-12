Funambule Sivola continued his progression when overcoming a couple of mistakes to win the Betfair Game Spirit Chase.
Sent off 9/4 at he scampered clear between the final two fences and try as they might, Sceau Royal and Hitman couldn't get to him.
The former got in tight to the fourth last, losing valuable ground, and could never get back on terms, finishing second two lengths adrift.
"He normally is very good but I asked him up from a long stride and he just put down," said winning rider Charlie Deutsch.
Watch Race Replay
Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!
"He's clever luckily and up the straight he was so quick over his fences, even when in close, and is a fast horse too. He jumps fast, gallops fast and that's what you want for two miles on fast ground.
"He has little bursts of speed and I wanted to use that when I could and save it for the end when you really need it. It worked out. "
Winning trainer Venetia Williams added: "We were thrilled with how Royale Pagaille ran in the Game Spirit in these conditions and we knew they'd suit this horse better. There's only once place to go now - the Champion Chase - he deserves that chance."