Eldorado Allen was a 6/1 winner of the Betfair Denman Chase at Newbury for Brendan Powell and Colin Tizzard.

He led them into the home straight and stayed there despite the efforts of Royale Pagaille and Clan Des Obeaux. The former was the one who briefly looked a danger jumping the second last but he was never able to get on terms, the winner relishing this step up to three miles as he powered to the line to score by two-and-a-quarter lengths. The winner was given quotes of 16/1 for the Ryanair by Betfair, Sky Bet are 14s from 33 (non-runner/no bet).

