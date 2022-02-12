Eldorado Allen was a 6/1 winner of the Betfair Denman Chase at Newbury for Brendan Powell and Colin Tizzard.
He led them into the home straight and stayed there despite the efforts of Royale Pagaille and Clan Des Obeaux.
The former was the one who briefly looked a danger jumping the second last but he was never able to get on terms, the winner relishing this step up to three miles as he powered to the line to score by two-and-a-quarter lengths.
The winner was given quotes of 16/1 for the Ryanair by Betfair, Sky Bet are 14s from 33 (non-runner/no bet).
"We thought we'd try him over a bit further and the plan was to sit second but he's quite a strong traveller so I rode him as if he does stay," said Powell, partnering his 50th winner of the season.
"He jumps well and I was able to keep filling him up wherever I could. Between the second last and the last I thought I might be a sitting duck if the stamina ran out but he's a lovely horse."
Tizzard, who won this race four times with Native River added: "It was a good, brave ride from Brendan. We were pretty convinced he'd be a three miler but whether he's a three mile two horse is something else."
Eldorado Allen would need supplementing for the Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup and Tizzard added: "We'll talk about that for a week or two, the Gold Cup is the Gold Cup and I'd say there's any one of 14 could win it this year but we'll see."