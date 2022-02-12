Paul Nicholls received a timely boost as Bravemansgame defied his big weight to win the Betfair Cheltenham Roarcast Novices' Limited Handicap Chase.

Harry Cobden took the 8/11 favourite to the front as soon as the tapes went up and bar a brief moment, after getting in close to the fourth last, he stayed there. Making it four from four over fences, the rising star was two lengths clear of Pats Fancy and Grumpy Charley at the last and despite conceding the pair 16 pounds, he stayed there, running on to score by three-and-a-half lengths. "I learned about this horse today and it's going to change my approach about how we're going to tactically ride him in March anyway," the winning rider told ITV Racing.

"He's better coming from behind and he jumped beautifully, today was just the perfect prep run. He did what he had to do and is on track for Cheltenham. It was rider error four out and it's a good job he's got more of a brain than I have!" Nicholls added: "I'd left plenty to work on, I didn't want to come here really fit and not improve. I learned over the years when I had Kauto and Denman that we ran them a little short on this day so the race would bring them on. "He hasn't done much since winning at Kempton on Boxing Day and he was mad fresh today so there's plenty more to come. I'm pleased with what he's done - super job."