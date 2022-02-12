Edwardstone underlined his Sporting Life Arkle claims with a brilliant win in the Virgin Bet Kingmaker Novices' Chase at Warwick.

The shortest-priced British entry in the Cheltenham feature, he was in control of this Grade Two contest after going to the front three out, and he's now favourite for the March showpiece. Slick over the final two fences he never gave Third Time Lucki an opportunity to get a shot at him, running on to score by four-and-a-quarter lengths. Sky Bet cut Edwardstone to 2/1 from 11/4 for the Sporting Life Arkle (non-runner/no bet).

Head of Sports PR Michael Shinners said: "Another slick performance from Edwardstone who jumped really well and beat a good field comfortably. He is now favourite for the Sporting Life Arkle." “He was very good and he loved that ground. His jumping was electric and he saw it out nicely – the way he jumped the last two it was great to be on board,” said his delighted rider. “He’s always had an engine and everything he has done all his career has built up to this season for him as a chaser and to improve. “This has been the plan for some time and it’s nice it’s come to fruition. It’s always nice when the horse does the talking for you. He’s a good horse. Obviously Cheltenham is the aim. There is a lot of time between now and then. We just hope to get him there in one piece.”

He added: “He’s definitely the best horse I’ve sat on. He’s the horse of a lifetime. Horses like him don’t come along very often for the things he has done for me this year – two Grade Twos and a Grade One. It’s hard to win one. I’m on a high tide.” King told ITV Racing: "It looked good to me, a strong gallop and he settled, jumped away lovely and I couldn't have asked for any more really. "He's a progressive horse, last year he was very free over hurdles but those big handicaps taught him a lot and made a man of him. Now we're getting towards the finished article."