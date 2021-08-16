Sporting Life
Get the latest Timeform tips for the evening action
Get the latest Timeform tips for the evening action

Horse racing tips: Timeform preview and selections for evening action

By Timeform
11:01 · THU December 30, 2021

Check out the two Timeform selections for this evening's card at Wolverhampton.

MUSCIKA – 17:00 Wolverhampton

Some useful sprinters contest this six-furlong handicap and several of these met over the same course and distance 19 days ago. On that occasion it was Invincible Larne who came out on top, though he’s since been beaten here last week behind Ballyare who is also in this line-up. However, this can go to MUSCIKA who beat only one home when favourite for Invincible Larne’s race earlier in the month. But Muscika shouldn’t be judged too harshly on that effort when he had the worst of the draw and was unable to dominate.

He has a kinder draw this evening and can resume the progress he had been making in the last couple of months as he had completed a hat-trick beforehand with wins at Chelmsford, Lingfield and over this same course and distance. He looked better than ever when making all for his Wolverhampton win, cruising through the first half of the contest with his rider able to ease down well before the line. A repeat of that effort will make him hard to beat.

The Timeform Jury Service

LINCOLN GAMBLE – 18:30 Wolverhampton

LINCOLN GAMBLE faces a quick turn-around, having finished second at Southwell yesterday, but has leading claims of going one better in this seven-furlong handicap. He was unfortunate to bump into an improving rival in Patontheback in the minor event at Southwell but won’t have to face that one again as he’s been taken out of this contest having also been declared.

That was Lincoln Gamble’s second start since joining Ivan Furtado from Richard Fahey and he’d run well on his first outing for his new yard when going down to another improving type in Ring of Gold in a handicap at Kempton when pulling clear of the rest. This return to seven furlongs should suit in a contest that shouldn’t take much winning.

