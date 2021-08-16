MUSCIKA – 17:00 Wolverhampton

Some useful sprinters contest this six-furlong handicap and several of these met over the same course and distance 19 days ago. On that occasion it was Invincible Larne who came out on top, though he’s since been beaten here last week behind Ballyare who is also in this line-up. However, this can go to MUSCIKA who beat only one home when favourite for Invincible Larne’s race earlier in the month. But Muscika shouldn’t be judged too harshly on that effort when he had the worst of the draw and was unable to dominate.

He has a kinder draw this evening and can resume the progress he had been making in the last couple of months as he had completed a hat-trick beforehand with wins at Chelmsford, Lingfield and over this same course and distance. He looked better than ever when making all for his Wolverhampton win, cruising through the first half of the contest with his rider able to ease down well before the line. A repeat of that effort will make him hard to beat.