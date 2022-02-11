Daryl Jacob has had a busy week despite being sidelined as he reflects on the DRF and looks ahead to Sceau Royal and O'Toole this weekend.

It’s been a busy old week, busier than when I’ve been riding sometimes! The injury progress is going well, more on that later, but I’ll tackle the week chronologically as it’s been a bit of a whirlwind. Saturday and Sunday I had a good few days at the Dublin Racing Festival – apart from picking up another injury when I stubbed my toe on the corner of my bed in the hotel. I had to stop for a plaster on the way to Leopardstown, pouring a good bit of cold water on the assumption that all jockeys are as hard as nails! There was some equine talent on show but if I had to pick one highlight of the weekend it would be watching Galopin Des Champs in the Ladbrokes Novices’ Chase. What a specimen he is, a natural jumper, and whatever race he goes for at the Festival he’s going to be incredibly tough to beat. My bosses Simon Munir and Isaac Souede had a good few days with Blue Lord and Lily Du Berlais winning.

Blue Lord surges to the front at Leopardstown

Blue Lord did well to win the Irish Arkle, but he didn’t really stamp his authority on the Sporting Life Arkle as we hoped he would do. You wanted to see him winning that by five or six lengths, really, but he had to dig deep which did at least show he has battling qualities. Having ridden him in the Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle last year I think the Arkle course will suit him at Cheltenham. He’s a nice jumper and he can get into a good rhythm around there without going too quick. I think he’ll be comfortable and that’s what you want in the Arkle, while softer ground, which it probably will be, would be to his benefit as well. Monday I went to Alan King’s on Monday to see Sceau Royal ahead of the Betfair Exchange Game Spirit Chase at Newbury on Saturday and to say hello to Alan and the team. He’s in great form – he was nasty in his horsebox so I know he’s in good form – and conditions will suit him this weekend. Good ground, left-handed, everything is in his favour on Saturday so I think he’ll pull it off under James Bowen. He was flat over hurdles last time, but he had a really hard race in soft ground at Newcastle and it just left him lacklustre at Cheltenham. He was too tired and I looked after him. He’s freshened up now and switching back to fences will sweeten him up, too. He looks in great form again now.

Daryl Jacob riding Sceau Royal

Tuesday I’ve been at Oaksey House a few days in the last week as my hip recovery continues and I’m progressing well now. The physios are happy with me in the gym and my fitness is coming along. I’m doing long, hard hours in the gym, but it’ll be worth it if I can get back in the saddle sooner rather than later. I’m doing a lot more hip rotation exercise and I’m putting a lot more pressure on it now. Things are looking up, but I’m not thinking about a return date yet. That’s still a few steps along the road. Wednesday and Thursday While I’ve had my enforced time off I’ve been thinking about the future and I’ve been dipping my toe into a bit of media work, trying to experiment. It’s a learning curve, but I’m really enjoying it. On Wednesday afternoon I was in the Racing TV studio in Ealing with Rishi Persad and John McConnell, analysing Ludlow and Fairyhouse and that was a great experience. The following day I was doing a bit of media training with ITV gurus Ed Chamberlin and Richard Hoiles.

ITV Racing presenter Ed Chamberlin

It was fabulous, I really learnt a lot, the main takeaway being how to present yourself, to be comfortable and feel relaxed, to think about your presence on camera. They were saying to get across to the viewer the perspective of a race from a jockey’s viewpoint, talking about the debrief and giving the viewers something from a riding point of view. Richard Johnson was there, he’s doing a little bit and who knows, it might be an option for me when I retire – although I’m hoping that’s not just yet if that’s what you’re thinking! One for the weekend I’m really looking forward to seeing O’Toole at Naas on Saturday. He did it very well at Down Royal and Saturday’s a big day in the Connolly’s RED MILLS Irish EBF Auction Novice Hurdle. He’s a big baby and it will be a huge learning curve for him against good horses like Journey With Me. He’s in at the deep end a little bit, but he’s a horse we’ve always liked and he’s one for the future. I’ve sat on him at Stuart Crawford’s and he’s a lovely horse, one of our brightest prospects.

Winning aboard Good Boy Bobby