20/1 chance Glory And Fortune held off I Like To Move It in a thrilling finish to the Betfair Hurdle.

The strong-travelling winner looked to have Europe's richest handicap hurdle in the bag when sauntering to the front approaching the final flight with Sam Twiston-Davies hard at work aboard the runner-up. However he conjured a sustained charge from his mount who went down, all guns blazing, by a short-head. The front pair pulled two-and-three-quarter lengths clear of First Street (14/1) in third with Lord Baddesley (66/1) finishing well in fourth.

