20/1 chance Glory And Fortune held off I Like To Move It in a thrilling finish to the Betfair Hurdle.
The strong-travelling winner looked to have Europe's richest handicap hurdle in the bag when sauntering to the front approaching the final flight with Sam Twiston-Davies hard at work aboard the runner-up.
However he conjured a sustained charge from his mount who went down, all guns blazing, by a short-head.
The front pair pulled two-and-three-quarter lengths clear of First Street (14/1) in third with Lord Baddesley (66/1) finishing well in fourth.
Winning rider Stan Sheppard said: "That's unreal, the best day ever. I was looking through the race and couldn't work out why we were the price we were. Soaring Glory was 6/1 and we beat him in the Christmas Hurdle and were getting weight today.
"It's brilliant, I was pretty confident beforehand and got this one right. He's improved throughout the year."
Trainer Tom Lacey added: "He was a big price and I didn't feel much pressure today. He's got over his wind issues and grown in confidence. He's improved and we've learned a lot about the horse. We've stopped working him and he does enough on his own without us forcing him to do his work once or tiwce a week.
"It's paid dividends and he'll go for for the Champion Hurdle now. I'm looking forward to that. He's been a good fun horse and I'm delighted for owner Jerry Hinds who has been a huge supporter of mine."