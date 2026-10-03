Caballo de Mar survives stewards' inquiry after beating Scandinavia in the Prix du Cadran

Caballo de Mar survived a stewards' inquiry after getting the better of a tight tussle with Scandinavia in the Group 1 Qatar Prix du Cadran at ParisLongchamp on Saturday.
Scandinavia was sent off the 1/6 favourite to win his ninth race in a row after winning the Group 1 Ascot Gold Cup, Goodwood Cup and Irish St. Leger on his last three starts, but he bumped into a street-fighting Caballo de Mar (9/2).
The race developed in earnest in the straight with Scandinavia going for home only for Caballo de Mar to get on top of him under Oisin Murphy, prompting Ryan Moore to conjure a fightback from his horse on the rail.
It got tight in the final furlong and Caballo de Mar prevailed by a neck, but an objection was raised and trainer George Scott and connections had an anxious wait while the stewards deliberated.
The head on showed Caballo de Mar barge Scandinavia into the rail as that rival was renewing his effort, but the stewards announced the result stood much to the relief of Scott.
Scott said: "It's incredible. What an amazing performance from the horse. Just so special to go and beat Scandinavia, to turn it around, he got beat two furlongs by him at Ascot.
"He went past him easily and then Scandinavia showed himself as a champion but we got back up; unbelievable. It's just very cool, this is what you do it for, this is what you live for, these moments, this is what we do everything for.
"It's a credit to all my team. Everyone at home that did this. They're amazing at travelling these horses. Alex [Mant] my assistant, she's so meticulous and it's all about the detail so credit to everyone at home at Eve Lodge - I'm quite emotional. I'm just proud of everyone, the team, Oisin [Murphy] gave him a great ride - look at the reception!"
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