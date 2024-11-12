Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Trainer Ben Pauling
Trainer Ben Pauling

Ben Pauling: My Five to Follow ahead of 2024/25 Jumps Season

By Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Tue November 12, 2024 · 1h ago

Cotswold based handler Ben Pauling nominates his five horses to follow this jumps season.

THE JUKEBOX MAN

Should be a top-class novice chaser, we're desperately waiting for some ground, but I think he's out of the top drawer. I don't think it matters whether we start over two and a half or three but I do think he's as good as we've had for a very long time. He's in good order, his work has been good and he's an exceptional jumper.

HANDSTANDS

He had a bit of an eye opener in the Rising Stars [at Wincanton on Saturday]; they went an absolute idiot [gallop]. He travelled and jumped very well although it was very quick, even Insurrection struggled to lie up; he unfortunately came to grief three out, bit novicey and just dived at it. He wasn't beaten and I think probably would have got there which would have been some performance first time out. He's a magnificent beast this year and I'm very much looking forward to seeing how he gets on, he could be one for the Scilly Isles [at Sandown].

Watch Race Replay

Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing

DIVA LUNA

She will be aimed at the better novice hurdles. She's in very good form early season. She was laid off for two weeks but she'll be coming back in the next few weeks and I'm looking forward to seeing her.

BOWTOGREATNESS

Having finally got his head back in front over fences I think he can go forwards. He'll be in all sorts of things, the Grand Sefton, he'll be in some better novice handicap chases, he might even make into a proper novice in time and I think the slightly altered National Hunt Chase is a very good target for him.

ROYSSE

Roysse got beat but don't worry about that, he is like a rhinoceros and you're never going to get him fit first time out. He'll go for a maiden hurdle at Newbury.

More horses to follow

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING