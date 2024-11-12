Ben Pauling: My Five to Follow ahead of 2024/25 Jumps Season

THE JUKEBOX MAN

Should be a top-class novice chaser, we're desperately waiting for some ground, but I think he's out of the top drawer. I don't think it matters whether we start over two and a half or three but I do think he's as good as we've had for a very long time. He's in good order, his work has been good and he's an exceptional jumper.

HANDSTANDS

He had a bit of an eye opener in the Rising Stars [at Wincanton on Saturday]; they went an absolute idiot [gallop]. He travelled and jumped very well although it was very quick, even Insurrection struggled to lie up; he unfortunately came to grief three out, bit novicey and just dived at it. He wasn't beaten and I think probably would have got there which would have been some performance first time out. He's a magnificent beast this year and I'm very much looking forward to seeing how he gets on, he could be one for the Scilly Isles [at Sandown].