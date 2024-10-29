Harry Skelton: My Five to Follow ahead of 2024/25 Jumps Season

DEAFENING SILENCE (Dan Skelton)

A graded winner over hurdles last year, he hasn't had much racing but I'd like to hope going over fences over three miles with any cut in the ground, he can be a graded performer hopefully. I'd like to think he can improve a bit for a fence and that he has a good productive year.

PONY SOPRANO (Dan Skelton)

He got his career over hurdles off to a winning start at Exeter and did things really nicely. I'd like to think that he can take a nice step forwards throughout the season; I think he will stay two and a half miles well. He is a big baby and you won't see him over raced but I'd like to hope the races he does contest, he will be a nice, promising horse for the year.

GREY DAWNING (Dan Skelton)

He was great last year, winning at the (Cheltenham) Festival. It's a big step up into open company but we'd like to hope that he can take that step in his stride and contest some of the proper staying graded chases this year, the ultimate aim being to go back to Cheltenham for the Gold Cup and he will be trained to do so and, hopefully, he can have a great year.