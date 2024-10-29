Sporting Life
Harry Skelton kisses the champion jockey trophy
Harry Skelton kisses the champion jockey trophy

Harry Skelton: My Five to Follow ahead of 2024/25 Jumps Season

By Oli Bell
09:02 · MON November 04, 2024

Leading jockey Harry Skelton gives Oli Bell his five to follow this jumps season from the powerful Skelton team.

DEAFENING SILENCE (Dan Skelton)

A graded winner over hurdles last year, he hasn't had much racing but I'd like to hope going over fences over three miles with any cut in the ground, he can be a graded performer hopefully. I'd like to think he can improve a bit for a fence and that he has a good productive year.

PONY SOPRANO (Dan Skelton)

He got his career over hurdles off to a winning start at Exeter and did things really nicely. I'd like to think that he can take a nice step forwards throughout the season; I think he will stay two and a half miles well. He is a big baby and you won't see him over raced but I'd like to hope the races he does contest, he will be a nice, promising horse for the year.

GREY DAWNING (Dan Skelton)

He was great last year, winning at the (Cheltenham) Festival. It's a big step up into open company but we'd like to hope that he can take that step in his stride and contest some of the proper staying graded chases this year, the ultimate aim being to go back to Cheltenham for the Gold Cup and he will be trained to do so and, hopefully, he can have a great year.

Head over to Amazon to get your copy of Timeform's Horses To Follow 2024/25

L'EAU DU SUD (Dan Skelton)

L'Eau Du Sud made a bright start over fences at Stratford (replay below) and hopefully the new discipline will bring about plenty of improvement in him. He's a high-travelling horse with a great cruising speed and I think the bigger obstacles will be the making of him. Hopefully, he can contest the graded novice chases further down the line.

ROYAL INFANTRY (Dan Skelton)

He was the first home of the English in the Champion Bumper, unfortunately there were plenty of Irish in front of us. But he did win a Listed bumper at Newbury and has been schooling nicely at home and I'd like to hope that he can contest some of the better novice hurdles throughout the year and, hopefully, he has a good year ahead of him.

More horses to follow

