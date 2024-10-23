Jamie Hamilton: My Five to Follow ahead of 2024/25 Jumps Season

Leading jockey Jamie Hamilton nominates an unraced horse and a couple of mares among his five to follow this jumps season.

BATTLE BORN LAD (Mark Walford) My first horse to follow for this jump season is a horse called Battle Born Lad. He was good and consistent last season, placed in all three of his bumpers, and he made a pleasing start over hurdles last weekend at Hexham where he won quite nicely. I'd like to think there'll be plenty more to come from him. We'll probably go for another novice and then see how he goes; he should be winning more races this season. JUST CALL ME LUCY (Mark Walford) The second horse is called Just Call Me Lucy. She won a bumper very impressively at Carlisle last season and then she finished mid-division in the Aintree mares’ bumper which was a good run and there's been a few winners come out of that since. She'll probably go for a mares’ novice hurdle in a few weeks. I'd like to think she'll be competitive and then she'll be winning races throughout the season, I'm sure.

LAVIDA ADIVA (Ruth Jefferson) The next is another mare called Lavida Adiva, trained by Ruth Jefferson. She won her novice hurdle at Catterick quite nicely and then she was good and consistent thereafter, finishing off the season with a very good run at Cheltenham in a mares’ final where she finished second. I'd like to think she'll be competitive in handicaps again this season as she's strengthened up and done well over the summer. CHOOSETHENEWS (Mark Walford) The next horse is Choosethenews who won over fences last season. He was an impressive winner of a novice hurdle and then he went chasing last year and won and was placed then after that. I think he'll be stepping up in trip to three miles this season and I'd like to think that should bring out a little bit more improvement out of him. THE FINAL BRIG (Mark Walford) The final horse is a horse called The Final Brig, an unraced horse. He's a half-brother to Into Overdrive, who was a good handicapper of Mark Walford's. He's been going nicely at home, he's coming along steadily, and he'll probably start off in a bumper in a month or two. I'd like to think he'd be competitive and he's definitely a horse with a bright future.