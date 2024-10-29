Henry Brooke: My Five to Follow ahead of 2024/25 Jumps Season

Leading jockey Henry Brooke nominates one unraced under Rules and a mare who could make hay in the north of England.

IROKO (Oliver Greenall and Josh Guerriero) I'll start with the stable star Iroko. I'd say he'd be aimed at the National this year and he'd be a horse that you could follow for the National. He looks like a typical National kind of horse; jumps well, travels well and it looks like it could be all systems go for him. He looks that kind of horse, he doesn't over-race in his races and he could be a real nice horse going forward for connections. LUNE DE LA MER (Oliver Greenall and Josh Guerriero) He won a novice hurdle at Aintree two years ago but got a touch of a leg and had a setback. He's back in the yard now looking bigger and stronger than ever. Whether the lads go straight chasing with him now or not I don't know but he felt a real nice horse; he was very green on the run-in, had a good look around, and it felt like there was a lot left in him and I don't think a year out will have done him any harm.

GAMESTERS GUY (Oliver Greenall and Josh Guerriero) He won two bumpers last season and was on the go all year. He won a bumper late, possibly the last meeting at Carlisle, and won it really well. He's got a really good page and he's a beautiful jumper and he could be a really nice novice this time; I think he might run this week (declared 1.20 Bangor today) so keep your eye out for him. WENDYWILLDO (Danny Brooke) She won a bumper at Sedgefield and placed in a good bumper at Catterick. She's going novice hurdling for my brother. She jumps really well and will definitely win a little maiden, obviously in the north of England, and then she'll be placed accordingly for the rest of the season. She has got some good form in the bumpers, plenty of winners came out of the race she won and franked the form and she could be a bit of interest in the north.

TREE TOP TYSON (Patrick Neville) He's been running in Irish points and goes really well at home. He might be a horse that goes and wins a bumper first time out and then look to go novice hurdling from there and he's a real nice sort.