Brendan Powell: My Five to Follow ahead of 2024/25 Jumps Season

Joe Tizzard's principal jockey Brendan Powell nominates names his five horses to follow this jumps season.

AMBION VIEW (Joe Tizzard) "He won at Exeter a couple of weeks ago, it was his first time over hurdles and went through the race nicely (replay below). He's a big horse, he should progress loads after his first run as we weren't really expecting him to go and do that first time. He saw it out well and while we won't see loads of him this year I wouldn't have thought, he's quite exciting and one to keep an eye on in future."

LORD OF THUNDER (Joe Tizzard) "He fell two-out at Cheltenham a couple of weeks ago on his first run over fences. I don't think we'd have been out of the first three in that race, he jumped brilliantly the whole way - he actually jumped the second-last OK but he clipped the top and just knuckled over. He's come out of the race fine and runs off a mark of 129. He's a horse that has quite excited us since his novice hurdles last year and he's one to keep an eye on wherever he goes next." THE CHANGING MAN (Joe Tizzard) "You've probably seen and heard a bit about this one, his first run over fences last season was a very good one at Exeter - he finished second to Stay Away Fay that day and wasn't beaten far, with Grey Dawning third. Things didn't quite go right for him after that and for whatever reason he just didn't show up at the races. I was unseated from him at Sandown and we've almost drawn a line through the rest of his season. But he's a horse that we've always loved to bits and was a good hurdler, placing in some top-level handicaps, but hopefully if we have him right as a second-season novice then I hope there is a big Saturday handicap in him."

The Changing Man

JPR ONE (Joe Tizzard) "He's a high-class horse and won quite impressively at Lingfield in Grade 2 company last season. But he's another who never really fired either side of that run, for whatever reason. He jumps really well and I think he's a horse to keep the right side of. Depending on how he runs in the Haldon Gold Cup this Friday will determine where we go and whether we stick down the handicap route or whether we chance our arm in a few Graded races again. I'm sure there's another big race in him this season." NOT SO WOOLLY (Joe Tizzard) "He actually ran in the second division of the Exeter novice hurdle won by Ambion View a couple of weeks ago, and finished third. He jumped OK but wasn't really making any ground on the back of his hurdles so to finish where he did without having a hard race was really quite promising. I'd imagine he'll come on plenty for that run and I don't know what the plan is but I'd like to think the next time he runs he's capable of winning a novice hurdle."