Gavin Sheehan: My Five to Follow ahead of 2024/25 Jumps Season

Leading jockey Gavin Sheehan nominates a couple of exciting prospects for novice hurdles among his five to follow this jumps season.

LA MARQUISE (Jamie Snowden) La Marquise ran in four bumpers, winning two of them, and the last bumper she ran in was a Grade Three, which was very good form. We've been really looking forward to her over hurdles and although things didn't go quite her way at Ludlow she still stormed home, even though she almost got wiped out three from home. She's a very exciting prospect and a great attitude and hopefully there are plenty of races to be won with her. LAURENS BAY (Jamie Snowden) Showed a great attitude in his bumper to win. Got beat first time [over hurdles] around Stratford where he'll come on for that sharpness wise (replay below). He's just going to get better and better, really exciting prospect. A future chaser down the line, too.

YOU WEAR IT WELL (Jamie Snowden) You Wear It Well we targeted at Wetherby last year, she won there and the other races we tried to plan for were all called off due to weather. Hopefully we get a clean run this year going over fences. Touch wood she's been jumping great at home and I'm really looking forward to her getting started off over fences. FUGITIF (Richard Hobson) Fugitif is a horse I really like and I'd love to see him step up to three miles. He's a really exciting horse and he's a brilliant horse to ride, I've got a great relationship with him. He jumps great, he's 18 hands. He battled on well last year to win the December Gold Cup. Richard will get a big win out of him this year. BLOCK ROCKIN BEATS (Oliver Signy) He ran in a couple of point-to-points, which was really fair form. I sat on him at home and he worked well. I was looking forward to him going into Cheltenham but obviously he had a tough enough race, I wasn't sure how it was going to pan out. He's just a very likeable horse and he's only going to get better. Jumps great at home and he's got a bright future ahead of him; Olly has done a great job with him.