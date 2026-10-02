Arc de Triomphe tips: Kalpana tops Timeform ratings

Kalpana tops the weight-adjusted Timeform ratings for Sunday’s Qatar Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe.
Andrew Balding’s charge is enjoying a stellar season, winning the King George and Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Ascot and the Yorkshire Oaks on her two most recent starts.
Her figure of 140 puts her a pound clear of last year’s winner and current favourite Daryz. He had Kalpana back in seventh in the 2025 renewal but the British raider was posted wide that day and has fared better in the draw this time around (stall 6).
Diamond Necklace hasn’t – widest of all in 16 – but is third-in on the figures, two pounds further back at 137. She’s ahead of both of her stablemates Minnie Hauk (134+) and Benvenuto Cellini (134).
Three-year-olds Maltese Cross and Thundering On are both on 135p – the 'p' symbol indicating Timeform feel both are open to improvement. Connections of the former are delighted by the forecast good ground at the weekend for their Grand Prix de Paris and Sky Bet Great Voltigeur winner.
Thundering On was brilliant when landing the Betfred Oaks and after failing to perform at the same level in the Pretty Polly at the Curragh next time, was back to form returned there for the Blandford Stakes. Pierre-Charles Boudot replaces the injured Dylan Browne McMonagle in the saddle.
Betfred Coronation Cup winner Bay City Roller (135) is high on the list with Meisho Tabaru (133) the highest-rated Japanese runner.
More on the 2026 Arc de Triomphe
- Horse-by-horse guide to the final field
- David Ord on Kalpana and the Juddmonte ties
- Ben Linfoot tackles the big Longchamp questions
- John Ingles backing title holder to double up
- Matt Brocklebank on the Longchamp undercard
- Simon Holt on why Maltese Cross is such an important runner
- Ian Ogg on the case for outsider Saddadd
- Nick Doggett recalls Fallon scoring on Hurricane Run
- For or against hot favourite Daryz?
- Who is the best bet in this year’s race?
- Graffard: Daryz the best horse I’ve trained
- Aidan O’Brien on Ballydoyle trio
- Tom Marquand feeling positive
- Colin Keane expects star mare to shine
- Ryan Moore opts to ride Benvenuto Cellini
- Arc de Triomphe preview podcast
- Arc odds from Sky Bet and Paddy Power
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