Arc de Triomphe tips: Kalpana tops Timeform ratings

Kalpana tops the weight-adjusted Timeform ratings for Sunday’s Qatar Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe.

Andrew Balding’s charge is enjoying a stellar season, winning the King George and Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Ascot and the Yorkshire Oaks on her two most recent starts. Her figure of 140 puts her a pound clear of last year’s winner and current favourite Daryz. He had Kalpana back in seventh in the 2025 renewal but the British raider was posted wide that day and has fared better in the draw this time around (stall 6). Diamond Necklace hasn’t – widest of all in 16 – but is third-in on the figures, two pounds further back at 137. She’s ahead of both of her stablemates Minnie Hauk (134+) and Benvenuto Cellini (134).