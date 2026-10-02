Arc de Triomphe scene setter: Vicki Gibbins on the weekend ahead

Our columnist has landed in Paris and sets the scene for Arc weekend and all that brings.

“Do you want it in a roll or baguette?” “Baguette, s’il vous plait,” I respond. My attempt at school-girl French is met with a blank expression. It makes sense, given I’m in a sandwich shop on Euston Road, outside St Pancras Station, rather than perusing the boulangeries of Montmartre. “I’m going to the Arc?” I offer, by way of explanation. “What’s the Arc?”

Paris tempts with golden rays streaming into a boutique hotel room boasting an Eiffel Tower view and autumn leaves crunching underfoot on the stroll through the Bois de Bologne: the Hippodrome du Longchamp drawing you in with the promise of the finest champagne and buttery yellow crepes, oozing with gooey French cheese. The reality is often very different. The Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe battles with Paris Fashion Week for the attention of over-worked Uber drivers and a last-minute booking.com foray leaves you with a boutique (translation: small) room overlooking the industrial bins of the next-door restaurant. It can be miserable in Paris in October, a grey mist rising from the Seine and engulfing the racecourse, the location of the back-straight remaining a mystery to the intrepid cross-Channel explorer. But Arc weekend is unmissable, a must-do on the racing fan’s bucket list. Baguette stuffed in backpack and pumpkin spiced iced latte in hand, I wander to the Eurostar terminal, weaving between glassy-eyed romantic weekenders, impatient French businessmen and the occasional racegoer, Racing Post tucked under the arm. It’s warm in the waiting room and will be warmer in Paris, a dry forecast for the weekend. We have no idea how the penetrometer reading translates to a British going report and it doesn’t matter, not really. If it rains, a soft ground horse will win and if it doesn’t, a fast ground horse will win – if the symmetry is off, the best horse has won and we can go away happy in the knowledge that a true champion was crowned in the dappled light of the Longchamp ‘rond du presentation’.