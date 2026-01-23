Paddy Power UFC 324 Offer: Gaethje vs Pimblett - 50/1, Pimblett to win

Fight Overview

Event: UFC 324

Fight: Justin Gaethje vs Paddy Pimblett

Offer: Paddy Power – 50/1 on Paddy Pimblett to win (new customers)

This is classic UFC matchmaking — the battle-hardened veteran brawler versus the fearless rising contender. Justin Gaethje brings elite-level experience and terrifying power, but Paddy Pimblett steps into this spotlight believing he belongs on the biggest stage.

That’s what makes Paddy Power’s 50/1 on Pimblett to win such an eye-catching angle. You’re backing youth, unpredictability, and a fighter whose style can flip a fight in seconds.

Momentum & Confidence Matter

Pimblett doesn’t step into fights hoping to survive — he expects to win. That mindset fuels his aggressive, opportunistic style.

What he brings into this matchup:

Huge self-belief under bright lights

Comfort in chaotic exchanges

Willingness to take risks to create openings

Momentum from a strong UFC run

Against a pressure fighter like Gaethje, that fearlessness can be a weapon.

The Grappling Danger

Gaethje is known for striking wars, but Pimblett’s biggest edge could come when the fight hits the mat.

Key areas of threat:

Slick submissions in scrambles

Strong back-taking ability

Opportunistic finishing instincts

Creativity in transitions

Gaethje can be drawn into wild moments — and Pimblett thrives in exactly that kind of chaos.

Why Pimblett’s Style Is Tricky

Pimblett isn’t a predictable, textbook striker. He’s awkward, aggressive, and throws with intent. That unpredictability can disrupt rhythm fighters.

Ways he can cause problems:

Sudden bursts forward

Unorthodox angles

Turning defensive moments into grappling exchanges

Capitalising instantly on mistakes

Gaethje’s aggression creates openings — and Pimblett is the type to jump on them.

The Age & Wear Factor

Gaethje has been in multiple brutal wars at the highest level. That experience is invaluable, but it also comes with mileage.

Possible advantages for Pimblett:

Fresher physically

Less accumulated damage

Speed and reaction time edge

Ability to push a high pace early

If the fight becomes frantic, youth can matter.

Big Stage, Big Performance?

Some fighters shrink under the lights. Pimblett has consistently done the opposite.

Psychological strengths:

Feeds off crowd energy

Embraces pressure rather than avoiding it

Thrives in entertainment-heavy matchups

Believes he belongs with the elite

That mentality is crucial in a fight where hesitation can be fatal.

Why Paddy Power’s 50/1 Offer Stands Out

You’re not backing a huge underdog with no path — you’re backing a dangerous finisher with a style that naturally creates opportunities.

Reasons the bet has appeal:

Pimblett’s submission threat is real

One scramble can end the fight

Gaethje’s aggressive style opens doors

Massive price on a live underdog

At 50/1, the value lies in volatility — and this fight is guaranteed to have it.

Likely Pimblett Win Scenario

A realistic path could look like:

Early exchanges get wild

Pimblett survives initial pressure

Fight hits the mat during a scramble

Pimblett locks in a submission or forces a stoppage

It only takes one moment — and he’s built a career on seizing them.

Final Verdict

Justin Gaethje is elite, dangerous, and proven. But Paddy Pimblett brings unpredictability, grappling threat, and the kind of confidence that fuels big upsets. In a matchup where chaos is almost certain, backing the opportunist at a huge price makes sense.

