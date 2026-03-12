Betfair Sign Up Offers for Cheltenham Gold Cup Day

Betfair Day Three Special Bet £10, Get £30 in Multi Bets Claim £30 Offer → New customers only. Qualifying £10 bet required. £30 in free multi bets awarded upon settlement. T&Cs apply. 18+.

Betfair Spotlight – Mastering the Multiples on Gold Cup Day

Betfair has long been synonymous with value, and their approach to the final day of the Cheltenham Festival is no different. For the savvy punter, their Friday offering is designed to reward those who like to look for "The Big Win" through accumulators and each-way multiples.

The Sign-Up Advantage The flagship offer for new customers is a Bet £10 Get £30 deal, specifically designed for multis free bets. This is a powerful tool for Gold Cup Day, as it allows you to split your bonus across various doubles, trebles, or even a Friday accumulator without risking your own capital.

Navigating the Each-Way Terms Betfair’s real strength on Friday lies in their "Extra Place" consistency. They are paying 4 Places (instead of 3) in the JCB Triumph Hurdle, the Gold Cup, and the Hunters' Chase. Most impressively, they are paying 6 Places in the County Hurdle and 5 Places in the Martin Pipe. When you combine these terms with their multiples offer, it creates a significant mathematical advantage for each-way "perm" bettors.