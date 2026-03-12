Menu icon
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Logged Out iconLog In
Register iconJoin
Sporting Life
Free BetsRacing Free BetsFootball Free BetsSports Free BetsGuides
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
All Free Bets
Betfair Sign Up Offers for Cheltenham Gold Cup Day

Betfair Sign Up Offers for Cheltenham Gold Cup Day

Betfair Day Three Special

Bet £10, Get £30 in Multi Bets

Claim £30 Offer →

New customers only. Qualifying £10 bet required. £30 in free multi bets awarded upon settlement. T&Cs apply. 18+.

Betfair Spotlight – Mastering the Multiples on Gold Cup Day

Betfair has long been synonymous with value, and their approach to the final day of the Cheltenham Festival is no different. For the savvy punter, their Friday offering is designed to reward those who like to look for "The Big Win" through accumulators and each-way multiples.

The Sign-Up Advantage The flagship offer for new customers is a Bet £10 Get £30 deal, specifically designed for multis free bets. This is a powerful tool for Gold Cup Day, as it allows you to split your bonus across various doubles, trebles, or even a Friday accumulator without risking your own capital.

Navigating the Each-Way Terms Betfair’s real strength on Friday lies in their "Extra Place" consistency. They are paying 4 Places (instead of 3) in the JCB Triumph Hurdle, the Gold Cup, and the Hunters' Chase. Most impressively, they are paying 6 Places in the County Hurdle and 5 Places in the Martin Pipe. When you combine these terms with their multiples offer, it creates a significant mathematical advantage for each-way "perm" bettors.

 

Betfair Day Three Special

Bet £10, Get £30 in Multi Bets

Claim £30 Offer →

New customers only. Qualifying £10 bet required. £30 in free multi bets awarded upon settlement. T&Cs apply. 18+.

Looking for the best Cheltenham betting offers?

Head to our Free Bets Hub for the latest offers from our bookmaker partners. Whether you want a Bet and Get offer of an enhanced price on today's headline runners, you can find the latest offers right here on Sporting Life.

SAFER GAMBLING NOTICE

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Free Bets News

Sporting Life Plus sign up banner, with padlock and horse racing background.
Sign Up for Free!

The No.1 place for Sports Betting Insight, Data & Content.

  • Watch Race Replays
  • Follow & track your favourite horses, jockeys & trainers
  • Get premium insight from our experts
Get Ahead with Sporting Life
Featuring today's best sport from the UK and worldwide

Sporting Life is the complete sports fan's destination, offering in-depth editorial content, unrivalled sports data and insights, and informed betting tips – all under one roof. We're the UK's leading authority on Horse Racing, providing the most comprehensive Racecards and Fast Results for both domestic and international meets. Beyond the track, delve into Football's vast landscape, with Scores, Fixtures, and Expert Tips for leagues worldwide, including men's and women's competitions. While horse racing and football take centre stage, we also cover a range of other sports, including Golf, Snooker, Darts, Tennis, and Formula 1, ensuring you stay informed across the sporting spectrum.

Links

Browse our catalogue of sports free bets and betting offers.

Free Bets
Racing Free Bets
Football Free Bets
Sports Free Bets