All Free Bets
Learn about the different types of free bets and how they work at Cheltenham with our guide to free bets

Free Bets Explained: Types, Terms & How to Maximise Value

Free Bets Explained: Types, Terms & How to Maximise Value

Free bets are one of the most attractive offers in sports betting, particularly around major events like the Cheltenham Festival. Understanding what free bets are, how they work, and their limitations is essential before claiming any offer.

The Basic Concept

A free bet is exactly what it sounds like: a bet placed with bookmaker money rather than your own cash. If your free bet wins, you keep the profit. If it loses, you've lost nothing of your own money.

How Free Bets Work

Standard Free Bet Process

1. You claim a welcome offer (e.g., "£20 free bet"), normally by staking a certain amount first

2. You place a bet using the free bet credit

3. If your bet wins, you receive the profit (but not the original free bet stake)

4. If your bet loses, you lose nothing

Example:

  • You claim a £20 free bet
  • You place a £20 free bet at 5/1 odds
  • Your selection wins
  • You receive £100 profit (£20 × 5/1)
  • The £20 free bet stake is not returned
  • Total return: £100

Types of Free Bets Available

Welcome Offer Free Bets

  • Offered to new customers
  • Typically £5–£50 value
  • Subject to qualifying conditions (deposit, qualifying bet)
  • Often require deposit and qualifying bet

Reload Bonuses

  • Offered to existing customers
  • Available on subsequent deposits
  • Vary in value
  • Usually tied to deposit requirements

Promotional Free Bets

  • Offered during specific events (Cheltenham Festival, Grand National, etc.)
  • Available to all eligible customers
  • Often event-specific
  • Limited-time offers Earned through betting activity
  • Accumulated over time
  • Enhanced during major events
  • Vary by loyalty tier



Free Bet Restrictions

Free bets typically come with terms and conditions:

Stake Not Returned

Unlike real money bets, if your free bet wins, you only receive the profit—the original stake is not returned.

Example:

  • £20 free bet at 3/1
  • Wins: You get £60 (£20 × 3/1), not £80
  • The £20 stake is not returned

Minimum Odds Requirements

Many free bets can only be used on selections above a certain odds threshold (such as 1/5 or 4/5).

Bet Type Restrictions

Some free bets cannot be used on:

  • Accumulators or multi-selections
  • In-play bets
  • Certain markets

Expiration Dates

Free bets expire after a set period (typically 7–30 days). Unused free bets are forfeited.

Single Use

Some free bets must be used in a single bet; others can be split across multiple bets.

Account Restrictions

  • Only one account per person
  • Duplicate accounts forfeit free bets
  • Certain betting patterns may trigger account review

Free Bets vs. Other Offers

Free Bet vs. Matched Deposit

Free Bet Offer:

  • Bookmaker gives you free bet credit
  • You use it to place bets
  • Profit is yours; stake is not returned

Matched Deposit Offer:

  • You deposit £20, bookmaker matches it with £20 free bet credit
  • Total betting power: £40
  • Similar stake-not-returned restrictions apply

Free Bet vs. Money Back as Cash

Free Bet:

  • Returned as free bet credit
  • Can only use on betting
  • Stake not returned if you win

Money Back as Cash:

  • Returned as real money
  • Can withdraw immediately
  • More flexible

Maximising Free Bets

Choose High Odds

Higher odds = higher potential return

Example:

  • £20 free bet at 10/1 returns £200 profit if winning
  • £20 free bet at 2/1 returns £40 profit if winning

Understand the Restrictions

  • Read terms carefully before claiming
  • Ensure your bet selection meets minimum odds requirements
  • Check expiration dates
  • Verify which bet types are allowed

Use Strategically

  • Don't waste free bets on heavy favourites
  • Use them on selections where you see value
  • Consider using on longer-odds bets where you wouldn't normally risk your own money

Track Expiration

  • Mark expiration dates in your calendar
  • Don't let free bets expire unused
  • Use them before they're forfeited

Free Bets at the Cheltenham Festival

Cheltenham is peak season for free bet offers:

  • Bookmakers release enhanced free bet promotions
  • Multiple offers may be available simultaneously
  • Free bets are often tied to specific races or days
  • Welcome offers are particularly generous during Cheltenham

The Bottom Line

Free bets are genuine value when used strategically. They allow you to place bets with bookmaker money, keeping any profit. However, they come with restrictions—read the terms carefully, understand stake-not-returned rules, and use free bets on selections where the odds justify the risk. At the Cheltenham Festival, free bets are abundant; use them wisely to enhance your betting without risking your own money.

