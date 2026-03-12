Menu icon
Cheltenham Day 4 – Race-by-Race Betting Tips

Cheltenham Day 4 – Race-by-Race Betting Tips

With field sizes at their maximum and the ground potentially drying out, finding winners on Friday requires a balance of form study and tactical intuition.

13:20 JCB Triumph Hurdle

  • Selection: Highland Crystal (10/1)
  • The Logic: While the market is obsessed with the Mullins pair, Proactif and Salma De Vary, Highland Crystal beat the Fred Winter winner earlier this season and has the professional attitude required for this frantic opener.

14:00 County Handicap Hurdle

  • Selection: Sixandahalf (16/1)
  • The Logic: Dan Skelton targets this race like no other. Sixandahalf was narrowly denied here last year and has been campaigned specifically with this mark in mind. Expect a bold bid under a masterful tactical ride.

14:40 Mrs Paddy Power Mares' Chase

  • Selection: Dinoblue (2/1)
  • The Logic: The "NAP" of the day for many. She is officially clear on the ratings and warmed up for this with two effortless wins in Ireland. She is the class act of the field.

15:20 Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle

  • Selection: Kazansky (16/1)
  • The Logic: This race is often won by a battle-hardened "plodder" rather than a flashy speedster. Kazansky has the stamina to stay the trip twice over and will be staying on when others have called it a day.

16:00 Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup

  • Selection: Jango Baie (4/1)
  • The Logic: As highlighted in our deep-dive guide, Jango Baie’s finishing burst is perfectly suited to the New Course. If he is within striking distance at the last, he could power past Gaelic Warrior on the hill.

16:40 St. James's Place Hunters' Chase

  • Selection: Its On The Line (7/1)
  • The Logic: Experience is everything in this race. He has finished second in three consecutive renewals; his jumping is safe, and he knows every blade of grass on this track.

17:20 Martin Pipe Handicap Hurdle

  • Selection: Karl des Tourelles (33/1)
  • The Logic: A massive price, but he has the profile of a "well-handicapped" horse returning to hurdles after a chasing campaign. If he handles the hustle and bustle, he could be the shock of the afternoon.

 

Looking for the best Cheltenham betting offers?

Head to our Free Bets Hub for the latest offers from our bookmaker partners. Whether you want a Bet and Get offer of an enhanced price on today's headline runners, you can find the latest offers right here on Sporting Life.

