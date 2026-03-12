Paddy Power Sign Up Offers - Cheltenham Gold Cup Day

Paddy Power Special Bet £10 Get £40 in Free Bets CLAIM £40 OFFER New customers only. T&Cs apply. 18+.

Paddy Power Spotlight – Backing the Stars at Massive Prices

Paddy Power is the undisputed king of the "Special" offer, and they have saved their best for the final day of the Festival. Their strategy is built around high-profile price boosts and accessible free bet entry points.

The 40/1 Gaelic Warrior Special The headline act is the 40/1 Gaelic Warrior price boost. For a horse that is currently the 7/2 favourite in the standard market, this represents immense value. This offer is also bundled with a £10 Premier League bet builder, meaning you are set up for both the Gold Cup and the weekend’s football action in one go.

Low Barrier, High Reward For those who don’t want to commit a large bankroll, the Bet £5 Get £30 offer remains one of the most accessible in the industry. It provides a 600% return on your initial stake in the form of free bets, which can be deployed across the seven-race card. Whether you are backing the favourites in the Albert Bartlett or looking for an outsider in the Mares' Chase, Paddy Power’s Friday suite is built for maximum entertainment.