Menu icon
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Logged Out iconLog In
Register iconJoin
Sporting Life
Free BetsRacing Free BetsFootball Free BetsSports Free BetsGuides
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
All Free Bets
Paddy Power Sign Up Offers - Cheltenham Gold Cup Day

Paddy Power Sign Up Offers - Cheltenham Gold Cup Day

Paddy Power Special

Bet £10 Get £40 in Free Bets

CLAIM £40 OFFER

New customers only. T&Cs apply. 18+.

Paddy Power Spotlight – Backing the Stars at Massive Prices

Paddy Power is the undisputed king of the "Special" offer, and they have saved their best for the final day of the Festival. Their strategy is built around high-profile price boosts and accessible free bet entry points.

The 40/1 Gaelic Warrior Special The headline act is the 40/1 Gaelic Warrior price boost. For a horse that is currently the 7/2 favourite in the standard market, this represents immense value. This offer is also bundled with a £10 Premier League bet builder, meaning you are set up for both the Gold Cup and the weekend’s football action in one go.

Low Barrier, High Reward For those who don’t want to commit a large bankroll, the Bet £5 Get £30 offer remains one of the most accessible in the industry. It provides a 600% return on your initial stake in the form of free bets, which can be deployed across the seven-race card. Whether you are backing the favourites in the Albert Bartlett or looking for an outsider in the Mares' Chase, Paddy Power’s Friday suite is built for maximum entertainment.

 

Paddy Power Special

Bet £10 Get £40 in Free Bets

CLAIM £40 OFFER

New customers only. T&Cs apply. 18+.

Looking for the best Cheltenham betting offers?

Head to our Free Bets Hub for the latest offers from our bookmaker partners. Whether you want a Bet and Get offer of an enhanced price on today's headline runners, you can find the latest offers right here on Sporting Life.

SAFER GAMBLING NOTICE

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Free Bets News

Sporting Life Plus sign up banner, with padlock and horse racing background.
Sign Up for Free!

The No.1 place for Sports Betting Insight, Data & Content.

  • Watch Race Replays
  • Follow & track your favourite horses, jockeys & trainers
  • Get premium insight from our experts
Get Ahead with Sporting Life
Featuring today's best sport from the UK and worldwide

Sporting Life is the complete sports fan's destination, offering in-depth editorial content, unrivalled sports data and insights, and informed betting tips – all under one roof. We're the UK's leading authority on Horse Racing, providing the most comprehensive Racecards and Fast Results for both domestic and international meets. Beyond the track, delve into Football's vast landscape, with Scores, Fixtures, and Expert Tips for leagues worldwide, including men's and women's competitions. While horse racing and football take centre stage, we also cover a range of other sports, including Golf, Snooker, Darts, Tennis, and Formula 1, ensuring you stay informed across the sporting spectrum.

Links

Browse our catalogue of sports free bets and betting offers.

Free Bets
Racing Free Bets
Football Free Bets
Sports Free Bets