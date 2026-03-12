Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys' Hurdle Each-Way Betting – The 6-Place Finale

Sky Bet Exclusive £30 in free bets when you place any bet CLAIM OFFER HERE New customers only. Eligibility restrictions and further T&Cs apply.

The Festival concludes with a massive field of conditional jockeys, and the bookmakers bow out with some incredibly generous place terms.

The Bookmaker Terms

Sky Bet: We are paying 6 places instead of 4 on all each way bets if there are 16 runners or more.

We are paying 6 places instead of 4 on all each way bets if there are 16 runners or more. Betfair: Paying 5 Places instead of 4 in the 17:20 Cheltenham.

Paying 5 Places instead of 4 in the 17:20 Cheltenham. Paddy Power: We're Paying 5 Places instead of 4 On This Race!

How to Play It Sky Bet’s 6 places are the target. Willie Mullins saddles five, with Roc Dino (7/1) and Kel Histoire (15/2) leading the charge. However, with 6 places up for grabs, Karl des Tourelles (33/1) is a massive price; he reverts to this sphere after a spell chasing on a good mark and could also have a big say. Andashan (12/1) and East India Express (14/1) look the pick of the home contingent and represent excellent value to hit the frame in the final race of the week.