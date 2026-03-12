Sky Bet Sign Up Offers - Cheltenham Gold Cup Day

Sky Bet Exclusive £30 in free bets when you place any bet CLAIM OFFER HERE New customers only. Eligibility restrictions and further T&Cs apply.

Sky Bet Spotlight – The Definitive Racing Bankroll Boost

Sky Bet’s offering for the final day of the Cheltenham Festival is perhaps the most generous in terms of pure volume. They have tailored their promotions to ensure that racing fans have enough "ammunition" to cover the entire Gold Cup Day schedule.

The £60 Racing Bonus The standout promotion is the Bet £20 Get £60 in free horse racing bets. This is one of the highest "Bet and Get" ratios available during the Festival and is specifically earmarked for racing. This allows a punter to place a £10 free bet on almost every race following the Triumph Hurdle, effectively funding an entire afternoon of top-tier sport.

The 40/1 Jango Baie Top 3 Offer Understanding that the Gold Cup is a brutal test where anything can happen, Sky Bet’s 40/1 for Jango Baie to finish Top 3 is a clever alternative to the "Win Only" boosts offered elsewhere. Given Jango Baie’s relentless stamina and high placing in the Timeform ratings, the "Top 3" requirement provides a much higher probability of success for the punter, while still offering a massive 40/1 payout.

The Multiples Monster Finally, their Bet £1 Get £50 in free multiples bets is the ultimate low-stakes "hail mary." For the price of a single pound, punters can build a massive Friday accumulator that could potentially return a life-changing sum, making Sky Bet the essential partner for the final day of the Festival.