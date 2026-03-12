Menu icon
Cheltenham Gold Cup Day Bookmaker Offers and Deals

Cheltenham Friday – A Bookmaker-by-Bookmaker Comparison

When choosing where to place your bets on Gold Cup Day, the decision often comes down to which bookmaker’s "personality" fits your betting style. While all major firms offer incentives, the way they structure their Friday promotions varies significantly.

Sky Bet: The Racing Specialist Sky Bet has positioned itself as the go-to firm for the pure racing enthusiast. Their primary Friday offer of £60 in free bets for a £20 stake is specifically tailored for those who want to play throughout the afternoon. Furthermore, their "Bet £1 Get £50" offer on multiples is ideally suited for punters looking to land a life-changing "Friday Yankee" or Lucky 15 for a minimal outlay.

Paddy Power: The Versatile Heavyweight Paddy Power excels at crossing the bridge between horse racing and other sports. Their £50 Football Bet Builder bonus (offered for a £10 racing bet) is a perfect example of how they cater to the multi-sport fan. They are also aggressive on price boosts, particularly their 40/1 special on Gaelic Warrior, which makes them a primary destination for those looking to back the "Class Act" of the Willie Mullins yard.

Betfair: The Multiples Master For those who enjoy the strategy of "Multis," Betfair is the standout choice. Their Bet £10 Get £30 offer is focused specifically on multiples, encouraging punters to build accumulators across the Friday card. This is paired with highly competitive extra place terms, particularly in the JCB Triumph Hurdle and the Gold Cup, where they consistently offer more places than the industry standard.

 

Looking for the best Cheltenham betting offers?

Head to our Free Bets Hub for the latest offers from our bookmaker partners. Whether you want a Bet and Get offer of an enhanced price on today's headline runners, you can find the latest offers right here on Sporting Life.

SAFER GAMBLING NOTICE

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

