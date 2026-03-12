Cheltenham Festival Accommodation, Travel & Logistics

Getting to Cheltenham & Where to Stay: Complete Logistics Guide
Attending the Cheltenham Festival requires planning beyond just securing tickets. Here's everything you need to know about getting there, where to stay, and managing the logistics of a four-day event.
Sky Bet Exclusive
£30 in free bets when you place any betCLAIM OFFER HERE
New customers only. Eligibility restrictions and further T&Cs apply.
Getting to Cheltenham Racecourse
By Car
- Location: Cheltenham Racecourse is located in Gloucestershire, England
- Postcode for sat-nav: GL50 4SH
- Parking at the racecourse: £5-£15 depending on enclosure
- Arrive early: Parking fills quickly
- Alternative: Park in town and use shuttle services
By Train
- Nearest station: Cheltenham Spa railway station
- From London Paddington: Direct trains (1.5 hours)
- From other cities: Trains from Birmingham, Bristol, and other major cities
- Shuttle buses: Run from station to racecourse (10-15 minutes)
- Book in advance: Shuttle buses fill during festival week
By Coach
- Numerous operators run services from across the UK
- Often cheaper than driving or trains
- Takes longer but includes return journey
- Popular with groups
By Air
- Birmingham Airport: 45 minutes away (closest major airport)
- Bristol Airport: 1 hour away
- Rent a car or use coach services from airports
Where to Stay for the Cheltenham Festival
In Cheltenham Town
- Wide range of hotels, B&Bs, and guest houses
- Walking distance to town centre (restaurants, bars, shops)
- 15-20 minute walk or short taxi ride to racecourse
- Book early: Accommodation fills months in advance during festival week
Near Racecourse
- Limited accommodation immediately adjacent
- Some hotels within 2-3 miles
- More convenient but often more expensive
In Surrounding Villages
- Cheaper options in nearby towns
- Requires transport to racecourse
- More peaceful but less convenient
Festival Week Pricing
- Expect 30-50% premium on normal rates
- Budget £80-£150+ per night for decent accommodation
- Book 3-6 months in advance for best selection
Festival Week Logistics
Crowds & Congestion
- Peak attendance: 250,000+ across four days
- Friday (Gold Cup day) is busiest
- Expect heavy traffic and crowded public transport
- Allow extra time for travel
Parking Strategy
- Arrive by 11:00 AM to secure parking
- Friday parking fills by 10:30 AM
- Consider park-and-ride or coach services
- Don't plan to leave immediately after final race (traffic chaos)
Food & Refreshments
- Racecourse catering available with multiple options
- Bring snacks/packed lunch if in general admission
- Premium enclosures typically include catering
- Budget for drinks at racecourse (see detailed pricing article)
Facilities
- Toilets: Adequate but busy during peak times
- ATMs: Available but queues form
- Mobile reception: Generally good
- First aid: Available on-site
Day-Trip vs. Overnight Stay
Day-Trip Option
- Feasible from London (2.5 hours), Birmingham (1 hour), Bristol (1.5 hours)
- Saves accommodation costs
- Requires early start and late return
- Tiring but economical
Overnight Stay Option
- Allows more relaxed schedule
- Opportunity to explore Cheltenham town
- Social element (evening entertainment, dining)
- More expensive but more enjoyable
Money-Saving Tips At Cheltenham
- Travel mid-week (Tuesday-Wednesday) rather than Friday
- Stay in nearby villages rather than Cheltenham town
- Use coach services (often include accommodation packages)
- Book accommodation 6+ months in advance
- Consider group bookings (often receive discounts)
The Bottom Line
Planning Cheltenham logistics requires advance booking—accommodation, transport, and parking all fill quickly during festival week. Book accommodation 3-6 months in advance, arrange transport early, and arrive at the racecourse by mid-morning. Whether you make a day-trip or stay overnight depends on your location, budget, and how much you want to experience beyond just the racing.
Sky Bet Exclusive
£30 in free bets when you place any betCLAIM OFFER HERE
New customers only. Eligibility restrictions and further T&Cs apply.