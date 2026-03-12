Menu icon
Find out where to watch every race of the Cheltenham Festival and stay up to date with all the racing action

Where to Watch The Cheltenham Festival: Complete Viewing Guide

How to Watch The Cheltenham Festival: Complete Guide to All Viewing Options

The Cheltenham Festival attracts hundreds of thousands of racegoers each year, but not everyone can attend in person. Fortunately, there are multiple ways to follow the action, whether you're at the racecourse or watching from home.

Watching at Cheltenham Racecourse

The most immersive way to experience the Cheltenham Festival is to attend in person. The racecourse in Gloucestershire offers different enclosures and facilities, from general admission areas to premium hospitality packages. The atmosphere on course—particularly on Gold Cup day—is unmatched.

Tickets can be purchased through the official Cheltenham racecourse website (see Article 4 for pricing details), though popular days often sell out weeks in advance.

Television Coverage

The Cheltenham Festival receives extensive television coverage in the UK and Ireland.

Racing TV

  • Provides comprehensive live coverage of all races across the four days
  • Expert commentary and analysis
  • Available on Sky channel 426 / Virgin Media channel 545
  • Requires subscription (or included with some Sky/Virgin packages)

ITV Racing

Broadcasts selected races from Cheltenham, particularly the major Grade 1 contests

  • Coverage typically includes:
    • Live race broadcasts
    • Pre-race analysis and interviews
    • Post-race reaction and commentary
  • Free-to-air (no subscription required)
  • Check your local TV guide or streaming service for exact channel numbers and broadcast times

Online Streaming

Several platforms offer live streaming of the Cheltenham Festival:

Racing TV Online

  • Subscription-based streaming service with full festival coverage
  • Available on desktop, mobile, tablet, and smart TV
  • Includes on-demand replays

ITV X

  • Streams ITV Racing coverage online
  • Free access (with TV license in UK)
  • Available on multiple devices

Bookmaker Platforms

  • Most betting operators stream races live to account holders
  • Particularly useful for remote betting
  • Typically requires active account with funds

Official Cheltenham Website

  • Sometimes offers live coverage or highlights
  • Check closer to the festival

Radio Coverage

For those unable to watch:

  • BBC Radio 5 Live: Comprehensive commentary and analysis
  • Racing Radio: Dedicated racing station with full festival coverage
  • TalkSPORT: Selected race coverage

Social Media & Live Updates

Real-time updates, results, and analysis are available across:

  • Official Cheltenham racecourse social media
  • Racing media outlets (Sporting Life, Timeform, Racing Post, Racing TV etc.)
  • Bookmaker social channels
  • Sports news websites

These are useful for quick information if you can't access full coverage.

Viewing Option

Best For

In-person attendance

Maximum atmosphere & experience

Racing TV

Comprehensive coverage, all races

ITV Racing

Major races, free viewing

Bookmaker streaming

Active bettors

Radio

Commuting or working

Social media updates

Quick info on-the-go

Lorcan Williams celebrates aboard Golden Ace after winning the Champion Hurdle in 2025

International Viewing

If you're outside the UK:

  • Ireland: RTÉ (national broadcaster) and Racing TV Ireland
  • Australia: Racing.com and Sky Racing
  • USA: NBC Sports and TVG
  • Europe: Eurosport and local broadcasters

Check local listings for your region.

Betting While Watching

If you're betting remotely, most bookmakers offer live streaming to account holders. This allows you to watch and place bets simultaneously—particularly useful for in-play betting and monitoring your selections, though be aware of the time delay.

The Bottom Line

The Cheltenham Festival is broadcast across multiple channels and platforms. For comprehensive coverage of all races, Racing TV is the best option. For major races without subscription, ITV provides quality coverage. For active bettors, bookmaker apps offer convenient streaming. Choose based on your preferences, budget, and what you have access to.

