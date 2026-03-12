Menu icon
Take a look at the full Cheltenham Festival schedule, with race times, overviews and what to expect each day

Cheltenham Festival Calendar: Key Races & Schedule

Cheltenham Festival Complete Race Schedule: Key Races & Betting Opportunities

Understanding the Cheltenham Festival schedule helps you plan your betting strategy and identify key races. Here's a complete breakdown of the festival's major races across four days.

Tuesday, March 10 (Champion Day)

Key Races:

1:20 PM – Supreme Novices' Hurdle (Grade 1)

  • For novice hurdlers
  • 2 miles
  • Prestigious opening race

2:00 PM – Arkle Trophy (Grade 1)

  • For novice chasers
  • 2 miles
  • Highly competitive

4:00 PM – Champion Hurdle (Grade 1)

  • For top hurdlers
  • 2 miles
  • One of racing's most prestigious hurdles

Supporting races throughout the day

Significance: Opening day sets the tone for the Festival – famous for the Cheltenham roar that greets the first race. Three Grade 1s contested on the day.

Wednesday, March 11 (Ladies Day)

Key Races:

4:00 PM – Queen Mother Champion Chase (Grade 1)

  • For top two-mile chasers
  • 2 miles
  • Highly competitive

Supporting races throughout the day

Significance: Ladies day features two Grade 1 chases and four Grade 1s overall. Attracts quality horses and significant betting turnover.

Thursday, March 12 (St Patrick’s Day)

Key Races:

3:20 PM – Stayers' Hurdle (Grade 1)

  • For top stayers
  • 3 miles
  • Tests stamina

4:00 PM – Ryanair Chase (Grade 1)

  • For top chasers over intermediate distance
  • 2 miles 4½ furlongs
  • Highly competitive

Supporting races throughout the day

Significance: Thursday builds momentum toward Gold Cup day. Features quality racing with three Grade 1s and good betting opportunities.

Friday, March 13 (Gold Cup Day)

Key Races:

1:20 PM – Triumph Hurdle (Grade 1)

  • First race of the day
  • For top juvenile hurdlers
  • 2 miles
  • Quality race

2:00 PM – Supporting races

4:00 PM – CHELTENHAM GOLD CUP (Grade 1) – THE MAIN EVENT

  • The headline race
  • 3¼ miles
  • Most prestigious steeplechase in the world
  • Attracts maximum crowds and betting turnover

4:40 PM – Supporting races

5:20 PM – Final race of the Festival

Significance: Gold Cup day is the Festival's climax – attracting peak crowds and record betting turnover – and features three Grade 1s, including the Cheltenham Gold Cup itself.

Inothewayurthinkin jumps past Galopin Des Champs to win the 2025 Cheltenham Gold Cup

Total Festival Program

  • Total races: 28 across four days
  • Races per day: 7
  • Grade 1 races: 13 across the Festival
  • Grade 2 races: 3
  • Total prize money: Over 4 million pounds

Planning Your Betting

Tuesday Strategy

  • Lower prices and smaller crowds
  • Good value opportunities
  • Less competitive betting markets

Wednesday Strategy

  • Two Grade 1 chases
  • Quality racing
  • Significant betting turnover

Thursday Strategy

  • Building toward Gold Cup
  • Good betting opportunities
  • Moderate crowds

Friday Strategy

  • Peak betting activity
  • Record turnover
  • Most competitive odds
  • Excellent atmosphere

Key Betting Dates

  • Odds released: Final fields declared 2 days before the race day
  • Early betting: Better odds available weeks before
  • Late betting: Odds can firm up (shorten) in final minutes before each race
  • Betting closes: As the tapes go up and the race begins

The Bottom Line

The Cheltenham Festival features 28 races across four days, with 13 Grade 1 races. Tuesday offers value and smaller crowds. Wednesday and Thursday feature quality racing. Friday (Gold Cup day) is the Festival's climax with peak atmosphere and betting activity. Plan your betting strategy around these key races and dates.

