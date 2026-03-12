Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle Each-Way Betting – Staying Power Pays

Sky Bet Exclusive £30 in free bets when you place any bet CLAIM OFFER HERE New customers only. Eligibility restrictions and further T&Cs apply.

The gruelling three-mile test of the Albert Bartlett often sees the race fall apart in the closing stages, meaning staying power is rewarded with late places.

The Bookmaker Terms

Sky Bet: We are paying 5 places instead of 3 on all each way bets if there are 16 runners or more.

How to Play It Sky Bet’s offer of 5 places is the standout here. Doctor Steinberg leads the forecast at 4/1 , but Timeform notes Kazansky (16/1) appeals as the type who will be tailor-made by the demands of this race. At those forecast odds, he is the ideal each-way bet to trundle into the top five. Spinningayarn (14/1) and Mondoui'boy (16/1) are also worth a look for those casting their net wide.