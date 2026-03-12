Menu icon
Cheltenham Free Bets and Betting Offers for Gold Cup Day

Cheltenham Free Bets and Betting Offers for Gold Cup Day

The Ultimate Wrap-Up of Cheltenham Gold Cup Day Free Bets

Gold Cup Day represents the final chance to capitalise on the promotional generosity of the Cheltenham Festival. While many firms have streamlined their offerings after a frantic start to the week, three major players—Sky Bet, Paddy Power, and Betfair—have maintained high-value "Bet and Get" incentives. For punters looking to fund a full afternoon of top-tier racing, understanding the nuances of these remaining free bets is essential for building a successful Friday bankroll.

The Strategy of Multiples vs. Straight Bets The primary shift in the market for Friday is the focus on "multis" (multiples). Both Paddy Power and Betfair have structured their final-day bonuses around accumulators, doubles, and trebles. This is a tactical move designed for a day that features several short-priced "anchors," such as Dinoblue in the Mares' Chase. By using a multiples-focused bonus, you can pair a high-probability winner with an each-way "value" selection in the handicaps, such as Sixandahalf in the County Hurdle, to potentially unlock a much higher payout than a single bet would allow.

Comparing the Final Day Tiers The offers currently fall into two distinct categories: volume and accessibility.

  • For pure volume: Paddy Power is the market leader, providing £40 in free multis for a £10 stake. This 400% return is the highest ratio available for the final day.

  • For accessibility: Sky Bet’s "Bet Anything" deal is the standout. It removes the traditional £10 barrier, allowing punters to trigger a £30 bonus with a minimal qualifying stake. This is particularly useful for the JCB Triumph Hurdle at 13:20, ensuring you have your bonus ready before the Gold Cup even starts.

  • For the strategic bettor: Betfair’s Bet £10 Get £30 provides a solid 3/1 return, perfect for those who want to build sophisticated each-way multiples across the late-day handicaps like the Martin Pipe.

By combining these three offers, a new customer can essentially secure £100 in free betting capital for a total outlay of just over £20. This allows for a comprehensive "spread" approach, covering everything from the juvenile speedsters in the opener to the seasoned veterans in the Hunters' Chase.

SAFER GAMBLING NOTICE

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

