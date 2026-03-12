Menu icon
Cheltenham's Gold Cup is the biggest race of the week, get all the key information, history and how to bet in our guide to the Gold Cup

Cheltenham Gold Cup: The World's Greatest Steeplechase

The Cheltenham Gold Cup: Complete Guide to the World's Most Prestigious Steeplechase

The Cheltenham Gold Cup is the crown jewel of the National Hunt season and the most prestigious steeplechase in the world. Here's everything you need to know about the race.

Race Details

  • Distance: 3 miles 2 furlongs (3¼ miles)
  • Type: Chase (horses jump fences)
  • Grade: Grade 1 (highest quality)
  • Date: Friday, March 13th (mid-March annually)
  • Time: 4:00 PM
  • Prize Money: £625K (one of jump racing's richest prizes)
  • Runners: Typically 10–15 horses

Why It's Special

The Gold Cup is special because:

  • Prestigious steeplechase: World-renowned
  • Demanding course: Tests all aspects of jumping and stamina
  • Elite competition: Attracts the best National Hunt horses
  • Career-defining: Winning defines careers
  • Tradition: Historic race with legendary winners

Historical Context

The Gold Cup has produced legendary moments:

  • Arkle (1960s): Considered greatest steeplechaser ever
  • Desert Orchid (1980s): Iconic grey horse
  • Best Mate (2000s): Three-time winner
  • Kauto Star (2000s–2010s): Multiple winner
  • Each year adds to the race's rich history.

The Course

The Cheltenham racecourse is demanding:

  • 3¼-mile distance: Tests stamina
  • 22 fences: Requires accurate jumping
  • Undulating terrain: Physically demanding
  • Reputation: Known for producing genuine winners

How to Bet on the Gold Cup

Standard Markets

  • Win market: Back a horse to finish first
  • Place market: Back a horse to finish in the places
  • Each-way: Combine win and place
  • Accumulators: Combine with other races

Bookmaker Promotions

Bookmakers typically offer enhanced Gold Cup promotions:

  • Enhanced odds: Boosted prices on selections
  • Free bets: Specific to the Gold Cup
  • Money back offers: Insurance if selection finishes second
  • Best odds guaranteed: Protection against odds shortening
  • Extra places: Additional places for each-way betting

Betting Strategy

  • Research contenders thoroughly
  • Analyse form and track record plus race trends
  • Consider ground conditions
  • Identify value in the betting market
  • Use bookmaker promotions strategically

Attending the Gold Cup

If Attending in Person

  • Arrive by 11:00 (gates open around 10:00)
  • Secure good viewing spot for Gold Cup (16:00)
  • Plan your day around the race time
  • Allow time for travel (Friday traffic is heavy)
  • Dress appropriately

If Watching from Home

  • Be ready by 15:50 PM for the Gold Cup
  • Ensure TV/streaming is set up
  • Have betting account ready
  • Prepare for peak betting activity

Paul Townend aboard Galopin Des Champs entering the parade ring after winning it for a second time in 2024

Friday's Full Schedule

While the Gold Cup is the headline race at 16:00, Friday features multiple races:

13:20 – JCB Triumph Hurdle (Grade 1)

14:00 – William Hill County Handicap Hurdle (Premier Handicap)

14:40 – Mrs Paddy Power Mares’ Chase (Grade 2)

15:20 – Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle (Grade 1)

16:00 – Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup Chase (Grade 1)

16:40 – Princess Royal Challenge Cup Open Hunters’ Chase

17:20 – Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys’ Handicap Hurdle

Why Friday?

Friday is designated as Gold Cup day because:

  • Festival climax: It's the most prestigious day
  • Tradition: The Gold Cup has been run on Friday for decades
  • Atmosphere: Friday attracts peak crowds
  • Media focus: Maximum media attention and coverage

The Bottom Line

The Cheltenham Gold Cup is the world's most prestigious steeplechase, run on Friday at 4:00 PM over 3¼ miles. It attracts elite horses and generates record betting turnover. Whether you're attending in person, watching from home, or betting remotely, the Gold Cup is one of racing's most significant and memorable events. Research thoroughly, take advantage of bookmaker promotions, and prepare for one of the year's greatest sporting occasions.

